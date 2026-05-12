Man acquitted of sexually assaulting his young niece

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 29-year-old man was acquitted yesterday of sexually assaulting his 11-year-old niece in 2021.

The defendant, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the minor, was found not guilty of incest in a 7-1 jury verdict before Justice Darron Ellis.

He was also found not guilty of indecent assault in a closer 6-2 jury verdict.

The defendant appeared relieved after the verdict and exchanged words with his counsel. The judge told him he was free to go.

The defendant was accused of having unlawful sexual intercourse with his niece at her grandparents’ house sometime in October 2021.

He was also accused of touching the girl’s private parts on December 13, 2021.

T’Shura Ambrose and Tylah Murray represented the prosecution.

Dr K Melvin Munroe represented the accused yesterday, holding brief for defence attorney David Cash, who represented him during the trial.