Man allegedly stabbed by family member

A 44-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and left in critical condition on Sunday after a violent confrontation with a relative in the Chippingham area, police said.

Police said the injured man arrived at the Nassau Street Police Station shortly after 5pm seeking help after the altercation. Emergency Medical Services treated him at the station before transporting him to hospital, where he remains detained in critical condition.

According to police, the victim told officers he had been involved in an altercation with a male relative who lives at the same residence, along with two other men known to him.

While investigating at the residence on Albury Street, officers were approached by a man who claimed he became involved in a confrontation with the father of one of his siblings after the man allegedly confronted his mother while armed with a sharp object.

The man told police the victim had a history of assaulting his mother and alleged that he intervened by disarming him during the dispute. During the struggle, he reportedly stabbed the man with the same weapon.

Police said the suspect later handed over the sharp object to officers and was arrested and cautioned.