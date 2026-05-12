Man remanded after shootout with off-duty police officer

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of robbing and shooting at an off-duty officer outside a convenience store on Carmichael Road West last month was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Carlos Butler, 33, while armed with a handgun, robbed off-duty officer Sergeant 860 Lavardo Davis of $16,833.32, belonging to Abba Convenience Store, and his black 2013 Nissan Murano around 8pm on April 24.

The accused allegedly shot at the officer after Sergeant Davis drew his service weapon and fired at him.

Sergeant Davis was not injured during the exchange of gunfire, but the suspect received gunshot injuries to his legs, right arm and back. He was treated in the hospital.

The officer’s vehicle also suffered gunshot damage.

Butler was not required to enter a plea to charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to put another in fear when he appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

The accused was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

He was told of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

Butler was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on August 13.

Ciji Smith-Curry represented the accused. Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case.