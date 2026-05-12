Man sentenced to 18 months for Eleuthera police escape

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who admitted escaping from an Eleuthera police station last week was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Travis Saunders, 26, escaped from the Bluff Police Station around 3pm while in custody in connection with a causing harm matter.

Police had released a wanted poster for Saunders in connection with armed robbery and escape.

Last week, Raymond Hudson, 54, the man who allegedly helped Saunders escape, was charged and granted bail.

Saunders pleaded guilty to escape and causing harm before Assistant Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.

He was sentenced to 18 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services for escape. He was also sentenced to six months for causing harm, to run concurrently.

Inspector K Wilkinson prosecuted the case.