Pintard promises change at final FNM rally

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FNM leader Michael Pintard closed the party’s campaign last night with a sweeping pitch for change, opportunity and accountability, telling Bahamians on the eve of the general election that the Free National Movement offers “a different path to not only rescue a nation, but to create opportunities for thousands of Bahamians” struggling under the Davis administration.

Addressing a rally near the former Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre, Mr Pintard said the FNM’s central mission was to restore trust in government and give Bahamians a government that is honest, transparent and focused on improving their daily lives.

“Tonight, we’ve come to make the case that things can in fact be different,” he said. “We are asking you once again to invest your trust in a team that promises to serve you in humility, to be honest in the conduct and presiding over your affairs, and to be open and transparent with you about how decisions are made.”

Mr Pintard challenged the Davis administration over the billions collected in value added tax, questioning what Bahamians have received in return.

“They’ve earned a tremendous amount of money and we are left to ask: What have they done with the money? What can we touch and feel that has made a difference in the most fundamental areas of our lives?” he said.

The FNM leader framed the election as a fight over opportunity, particularly for young Bahamians, healthcare workers, entrepreneurs and struggling families.

Speaking personally about growing up in a single-parent household and attending public schools, Mr Pintard reflected on his upbringing and credited his mother with helping shape his character and determination.

“I had no idea that one night I’d be on a stage at the last rally before a poll in one of the greatest countries on this side of glory,” he said.

Mr Pintard said government has a “duty of care” to help children and young people inherit a better future. He also warned against creating a society where success depends on political connections.

He highlighted the FNM’s plans to create 5,000 homes over five years, expand healthcare staffing with 100 additional doctors and more than 200 nurses, strengthen entrepreneurship through grants and loans, and diversify the economy beyond tourism and financial services.

Mr Pintard also emphasised food security, fisheries protection, technology development and economic opportunities in the blue and green economy.

“We believe this country can grow on more than just tourism and financial services,” he said.

On governance, Mr Pintard pledged greater transparency and accountability, including implementing a Freedom of Information Act.

“I’m not scared of freedom of information because we ain’t going to be doing no crookedness,” he told supporters.

He also spoke forcefully on border protection and sovereignty, promising that Bahamians would receive priority for jobs and economic opportunities.

“We will never displace Bahamians who should have first option — first dibs — on all things in our country,” he said.

Mr Pintard urged supporters to remain committed at the polls, presenting the election as a defining moment for the country’s future.

Before Mr Pintard took the stage, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham then urged Bahamians to vote the Davis administration out of office so a new government can examine the country’s finances and citizenship records.

Mr Ingraham accused the Progressive Liberal Party administration of failing to address concerns about governance, public spending, fraudulent Bahamian passports, strained healthcare services and no-bid contracts.

The former prime minister asked whether the government had earned a second term.

“They haven't earned it, don't give it to them,” he said. “They have failed to properly address multiple allegations against their governance, fraudulent Bahamian passports, excessive unexplained public expenditure, healthcare system in crisis, inadequate and inefficient public services."

He also said the government’s inability to consistently pay its bills and the award of “large numbers of no bid contracts for suspiciously exorbitant sums of money to a favored few are all good reasons” to deny the PLP a second term.

“It's time for someone else to check our books," he stressed. "Someone needs to check the books, the treasury, and somebody needs to check our citizenship record. If for no other reason, you vote tomorrow, vote for somebody else to have a look at the books."

Mr Ingraham also defended Mr Pintard against criticism that he lacks the experience to lead the country, arguing that most first-time prime ministers entered the post without experience in the top job.

He dismissed claims that Mr Pintard is not qualified to lead the country, noting that the FNM leader served in two Cabinet posts.

“I hear some of them talking about experience, and how critical it is for a prime minister to have experience,” Mr Ingraham said. “Well, the first thing is, nobody who gets elected for the first time has any experience as prime minister.”



