Prison officer strikes gunman with car

A CORRECTIONS officer told police he struck an alleged gunman with his vehicle after the man reportedly opened fire on him outside a business establishment on Prince Charles Drive early Monday morning.

According to police, shortly after 1am, the serving member of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services reported to the Elizabeth Estates Police Station that he became involved in an argument with a man who allegedly produced a firearm and discharged multiple shots in his direction.

Police said the officer then entered his grey Nissan Cube and struck the suspect with the vehicle, causing the firearm to land on the hood of the car. He subsequently drove to the police station, where the incident was reported and the weapon confiscated as evidence.

A short time later, a red Honda Fit carrying three men arrived at the station. One of the occupants was identified as the alleged shooter and complained of injuries to his right leg and neck.

The three men, ages 24, 27 and 34, were arrested and cautioned in connection with the incident.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the station and examined the injured suspect before transporting him to hospital under police guard for further medical treatment. He is listed in fair condition.

Police are investigating the matter as a case of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.