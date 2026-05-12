Two men remanded over $6.4m Andros marijuana bust

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were remanded to prison yesterday after they were accused of involvement in a $6.4m drug bust in waters off Andros last week.

Prosecutors allege that Dwayne Forbes, 52, and Yoshiko Baker, 32, conspired to import and imported 2,576lbs of hydroponic marijuana into The Bahamas between April 1 and May 4.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $6,440,000.

The accused were allegedly found with 86 crocus sacks containing the drugs in waters near Mars Bay, Andros, and Green Cay at 2am on May 4.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply, importation of dangerous drugs and conspiracy to import dangerous drugs before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms.

The prosecutor, Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson, objected to bail because of the seriousness of the offences and the scale of the drug seizure.

The accused were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and told of their right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

The accused will return to Magistrate’s Court for mention on Friday. Ian Cargill represented them.