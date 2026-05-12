Woman in Eight Mile Rock found unresponsive in suspected suicide attempt

A 40-year-old Eight Mile Rock woman was hospitalised on Sunday after she was found drifting in and out of consciousness in a bathtub following an apparent suicide attempt, police said.

According to initial reports, officers were alerted just before noon after an unidentified man contacted police and said his girlfriend had sent him a text message indicating she had taken a significant amount of medication.

Police responded to a residence on Bartlett Hill, where they discovered the woman lying in a bathtub partially filled with water.

Officers said the woman told them she was ovearwhelmed by several personal challenges, including unemployment and learning that her 16-year-old daughter was pregnant.

She allegedly admitted to ingesting prescribed pain medication in an attempt to escape her problems.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene, administered medical assistance and transported the woman to hospital for further treatment and evaluation.