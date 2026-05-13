Landslide for Brave

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis shattered three decades of political precedent last night, leading the Progressive Liberal Party to a historic second consecutive term and ending a long cycle in which Bahamian voters repeatedly threw governments out after one term.
The victory was sweeping. Unofficial results showed the PLP winning 33 of 41 seats, nearly matching its 2021 landslide, when it captured 32 of 39 seats and drove the Free National Movement from office.
The result amounted to a powerful affirmation of the Davis administration and a sharp rejection of the FNM, which failed to convince enough voters that it deserved to return to power after only one term in opposition.
The PLP particularly dominated New Providence, holding all but two seats on the island: Freetown and Killarney.
Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham was the last leader to lead his party to consecutive victories, doing so in 1992 and 1997.
However, the PLP’s victory also came against the backdrop of what appeared to be historically low voter turnout for The Bahamas, raising questions about whether the PLP’s commanding seat count reflected broad enthusiasm, FNM weakness, voter apathy, or some combination of the three.
Mr Davis acknowledged the lower-than-expected turnout, saying it was not good for any democratic society and that more must be done to ensure every voter feels their ballot matters.
Still, the voters who did turn out delivered a decisive result.
The PLP’s victory followed a short but aggressive campaign centred on what the Davis administration described as economic recovery, improved international confidence, foreign investment, expanded opportunity and unfinished work.
Throughout the campaign, Mr Davis and PLP officials urged Bahamians to return the party to office to continue its agenda. Last night, he thanked supporters for doing so.
“Tonight is a political victory, but this is truly a victory for the whole country,” he said. “For the first time in almost a generation, we have a historic opportunity. Let us make the most of it.”
“I will begin our second term as I began the first with a humble spirit and with a heart full of gratitude. Thank you for your trust and faith in me. I will not let you down.”
Even before unofficial results were declared, Mr Davis had privately expressed confidence that the PLP would secure a second consecutive term.
PLP insiders privately said the party was encouraged by reports from poll workers who saw strong support among those who voted, despite what appeared to be relatively low turnout.
As results began trickling in, supporters gathered at PLP headquarters erupted in cheers, particularly when early numbers came from battleground seats such as Pinewood and Tall Pines.
As the night progressed, the scale of the victory became clear. PLP incumbents celebrated at constituency offices, supporters poured into Clifford Park and motorcades rolled across New Providence, with people dancing in the streets and honking horns despite some rain.
Mr Davis also used his victory speech to appeal for unity, telling those who did not support the PLP that he had heard them.
“To the Bahamians who voted today but did not vote for us, I want you to know I've listened to you,” he said. “I've heard you. I want you to know that I will continue to work hard for all Bahamians.”
He pledged to deliver the party’s promises with “every bone in my body and every beat in my heart.”
Mr Davis said the result sent a clear message about the direction voters wanted the country to take.
“You voted because you believe that together we can make some of the big changes that would fulfil our missions we share for our Bahamas,” he said.
“We all want a country that has more opportunities, a country where safety and prosperity belong to all Bahamians. You want a country in which all of you and your children and grandchildren will thrive.”
The PLP’s renewed mandate comes as the country continues to grapple with the high cost of living, healthcare pressures and inflation.
Mr Davis first took office in 2021 amid similar strain, including mounting national debt, stagnant economic growth caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the country’s continued recovery from Hurricane Dorian.
His second-term promises include expanded worker protections, tighter immigration enforcement, a migrant health insurance scheme, a focus on artificial intelligence, more training opportunities, housing support and other programmes.
Comments
Sickened 5 hours, 4 minutes ago
Sadly it is difficult to celebrate the results. HOWEVER... we can celebrate democracy and another round of free and fair elections. The process seems to have gone well. Now we are Bahamians first and foremost.
LastManStanding 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
I think there's a few takeaways from what happened last night.
1.) A lot of Bahamians are completely checked out of the political process
2.) The FNM is finished and will be replaced by the Coalition unless they can form some sort of partnership.
3.) The Minnis era is officially over and history will not reflect kindly on him at all. Minnis has single handedly destroyed FNM appeal across an entire generation of Bahamians.
4.) We are no longer a two party democracy and need an updated electoral system to reflect that. Last count I saw Kirk is going to represent North Abaco on a bit more than 36% of the vote which is completely unacceptable and not reflective of the will of the constituency. There needs to be a run off system in place for instances where a candidate cannot secure a majority of the votes.
5.) Coalition are the real winners and have not only held ground but gained it as well. They have already surpassed the DNA record and they are "official" now as far as Bahamian voters are concerned. We are getting PM Bain one day and I can't wait for it. Change is here.
LastManStanding 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
Also sad to not see one reference of the Coalition in this article. They were pivotal in why last night turned out the way it did and it's a shame their success was not recognized. Bahamian politics is no longer and PhellP FNM affair.
jus2cents 49 minutes ago
PLP Government has been given time to make a better Bahamas we don't want to see more of the same...
• $74M reportedly spent on government travel in four years
• $141M spent by Beaches & Parks Authority while many parks remain neglected
• Around $250M paid to 'consultants' in under five years
• Large numbers of no-bid contracts- political favoritism
• High electricity costs and ongoing questions surrounding the BPL transmission/distribution deal and asset ownership
• Millions distributed for constituency capital works without detailed public reporting
• Allegations of political favoritism benefiting party loyalists
• Controversy over Crown land announcements at political rallies
• Voucher distribution in Abaco allegedly linked to public funds and political campaigning
• Growing public concern over illegal immigration and national ID integrity
• U.S. lobbying contracts tied to MAGA-connected firms
• Lack of government transparency and accountability dragging feet on FOIA
• Media concerns over smear campaigns and criticism of journalists
• Equal rights for women and LGBTQ people
People are concerned about - • Cost of living
• Government accountability
• Immigration and national identity
• Energy costs and economic opportunities
• Trust, transparency, and leadership competence
• We need a National Lottery for ALL, not web shops for the FEW .
Sign in to comment
OpenID