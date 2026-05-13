Landslide for Brave

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis shattered three decades of political precedent last night, leading the Progressive Liberal Party to a historic second consecutive term and ending a long cycle in which Bahamian voters repeatedly threw governments out after one term.

The victory was sweeping. Unofficial results showed the PLP winning 33 of 41 seats, nearly matching its 2021 landslide, when it captured 32 of 39 seats and drove the Free National Movement from office.

The result amounted to a powerful affirmation of the Davis administration and a sharp rejection of the FNM, which failed to convince enough voters that it deserved to return to power after only one term in opposition.

The PLP particularly dominated New Providence, holding all but two seats on the island: Freetown and Killarney.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham was the last leader to lead his party to consecutive victories, doing so in 1992 and 1997.

However, the PLP’s victory also came against the backdrop of what appeared to be historically low voter turnout for The Bahamas, raising questions about whether the PLP’s commanding seat count reflected broad enthusiasm, FNM weakness, voter apathy, or some combination of the three.

Mr Davis acknowledged the lower-than-expected turnout, saying it was not good for any democratic society and that more must be done to ensure every voter feels their ballot matters.

Still, the voters who did turn out delivered a decisive result.

The PLP’s victory followed a short but aggressive campaign centred on what the Davis administration described as economic recovery, improved international confidence, foreign investment, expanded opportunity and unfinished work.

Throughout the campaign, Mr Davis and PLP officials urged Bahamians to return the party to office to continue its agenda. Last night, he thanked supporters for doing so.

“Tonight is a political victory, but this is truly a victory for the whole country,” he said. “For the first time in almost a generation, we have a historic opportunity. Let us make the most of it.”

“I will begin our second term as I began the first with a humble spirit and with a heart full of gratitude. Thank you for your trust and faith in me. I will not let you down.”

Even before unofficial results were declared, Mr Davis had privately expressed confidence that the PLP would secure a second consecutive term.

PLP insiders privately said the party was encouraged by reports from poll workers who saw strong support among those who voted, despite what appeared to be relatively low turnout.

As results began trickling in, supporters gathered at PLP headquarters erupted in cheers, particularly when early numbers came from battleground seats such as Pinewood and Tall Pines.

As the night progressed, the scale of the victory became clear. PLP incumbents celebrated at constituency offices, supporters poured into Clifford Park and motorcades rolled across New Providence, with people dancing in the streets and honking horns despite some rain.

Mr Davis also used his victory speech to appeal for unity, telling those who did not support the PLP that he had heard them.

“To the Bahamians who voted today but did not vote for us, I want you to know I've listened to you,” he said. “I've heard you. I want you to know that I will continue to work hard for all Bahamians.”

He pledged to deliver the party’s promises with “every bone in my body and every beat in my heart.”

Mr Davis said the result sent a clear message about the direction voters wanted the country to take.

“You voted because you believe that together we can make some of the big changes that would fulfil our missions we share for our Bahamas,” he said.

“We all want a country that has more opportunities, a country where safety and prosperity belong to all Bahamians. You want a country in which all of you and your children and grandchildren will thrive.”

The PLP’s renewed mandate comes as the country continues to grapple with the high cost of living, healthcare pressures and inflation.

Mr Davis first took office in 2021 amid similar strain, including mounting national debt, stagnant economic growth caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the country’s continued recovery from Hurricane Dorian.

His second-term promises include expanded worker protections, tighter immigration enforcement, a migrant health insurance scheme, a focus on artificial intelligence, more training opportunities, housing support and other programmes.



