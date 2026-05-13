Pintard non-committal on leadership after FNM loss

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement suffered a crushing defeat in yesterday’s general election, one that is expected to trigger an intense internal reckoning and pressure for Michael Pintard to step down as leader.

The party won eight seats, flipping Freetown and MICAL, but lost St Barnabas. The party’s deputy leader, Shanendon Cartwright, lost his race in St James, and chairman Dr Duane Sands lost in Bamboo Town.

Mr Pintard, who retained Marco City, did not commit to remaining leader when asked about his future last night, saying he would discuss the matter with his team in the coming days.

“I believe in conventions,” he said. “I've honoured it. Over the time that I've served as leader of the party, four and a half years, we have held three conventions, two that involved the leadership. So I'm absolutely committed to that convention. But more importantly, I'm committed to having a discussion with the team, and over the course of the next few days, we will make a decision, and we'll let you know.”

His comments leave the party facing a potentially captivating leadership contest as it tries to rebuild after another election in which its message failed to resonate with voters. Successful FNM candidates included J Leo Ferguson in MICAL, Lincoln Deal in Freetown, Frazette Gibson in Central Grand Bahama, Kwasi Thompson in East Grand Bahama, Dr Andre Rollins in Long Island, Adrian White in St Anne’s and Michela Barnett-Ellis in Killarney.

However, the defeat of Mr Cartwright, the party’s deputy leader, adds to the scale of the party’s setback. Mr Pintard thanked him during his concession speech, describing him as one of his brothers and friends and praising his service.

Mr Pintard conceded the election shortly after calling Prime Minister Davis to congratulate him on the PLP’s victory.

“He has my prayers for the work ahead, and he has the assurance that His Majesty, loyal opposition, the one that he will face in the House of Assembly, will be exactly committed to the Bahamian people and show loyalty to the causes that affect their lives,” he said.

Mr Pintard said the Bahamian people had made their choice, and the FNM accepted the result.

“The people of the Bahamas have spoken, and we accept their decision,” he said. “That is how a democracy works. We make our case, we ask for your trust, we count the ballots, and we honour what the count says. That has been the Bahamian way and so tonight, we honour it once again.”

He thanked voters who supported the FNM and said the party had expanded its numbers in Parliament, though he stressed that the figures would become official today.

Mr Pintard framed the FNM’s defeat as a temporary setback for the values it campaigned on, not a rejection of those values.

“You believe in a different kind of government,” he said. “You believed in honest, accountable government that's fair in all of its dealings, fair in its issuance of contracts. You believed in a Bahamas that works for all of our people. That belief did not lose tonight, that belief endures, and it will outlast every election that comes.”

The FNM’s campaign repeatedly cast itself as a vehicle for clean government, but the result leaves the party facing hard questions about its strategy, leadership and ability to connect with voters after its 2021 defeat. Even seats observers thought the PLP could lose, such as those in Abaco, went to the incumbent. It was in Abaco where the government stood accused of trying to ‘buy votes’ after it was revealed gift certificates worth more than $200,000, paid for by the Ministry of Finance, were given to residents in the names of PLP election candidates and officials as ‘Hurricane Dorian relief payments.’

Mr Pintard urged supporters not to give up, speaking directly to young voters, longtime FNMs and unsuccessful candidates.

He invoked former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, saying the FNM’s responsibility to promote accountability and transparency did not end with Mr Ingraham’s retirement or with last night’s defeat.

Mr Pintard said the FNM would take up its role as His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition and scrutinise the government’s agenda.

Asked whether the Coalition of Independents and independent candidates affected the vote, Mr Pintard said they helped the PLP.

“It was clear that not only COI, but independents,” he said. “We made the point during the election that a vote for the COI or a vote for an independent is a vote for the PLP. So, we understand that clearly.”

That answer signalled one line of argument likely to emerge inside the FNM as the party reviews the results.

Mr Pintard thanked the party’s canvassers, volunteers, donors, headquarters staff, candidates and their families for their work during the campaign.

“To my wife and daughter, I want to say a special thanks, but the truth is, all of us have spouses and loved ones. I want to say to all of you that have stood on the side of and behind all of these candidates and workers, we want to extend a special thanks to all of you for the sacrifices you made the price you paid right along with them.”

He also thanked the people of Marco City for returning him to Parliament.

“To the people of Marco City who have honoured me with the privilege of representing you again, I want to say thank you. I will continue to serve you with everything that I have to all of you that are in this room tonight, every day I recognise that I stand on your shoulders, that you've given me the rarest of opportunities to serve our community, and I will do so vigilantly.”



