Bannister says Pintard must resign after crushing defeat

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Deputy Prime Minister Desmond Bannister said Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard should resign after the party’s crushing general election defeat on Tuesday, saying that is the traditional response when a leader loses a national election.
Mr Pintard, who retained Marco City, has not said whether he will remain the leader after the FNM won eight of 41 seats in Tuesday’s election, nearly matching its 2021 collapse. He said he would discuss his future with his team in the coming days.
The party flipped Freetown and MICAL, but lost St Barnabas, leaving it badly outnumbered in Parliament after the Progressive Liberal Party secured a second consecutive term. In a shock to some, the Coalition of Independents ran competitively with the FNM, especially in many New Providence seats.
Some senior FNM officials privately believe Mr Pintard should remain leader for now and focus on maintaining stability until a convention is called. Others believe he should resign immediately and allow fresh leadership to rebuild and energise the party’s base.
“The tradition in politics is that if you lose an election, you resign,” Mr Bannister said. “That doesn’t mean that you don’t have a chance to come back at some stage.”
“You saw that with Dr Minnis when he stepped aside and then he tried to come back. Many people throughout history have done that, but the tradition is to resign.”
Mr Bannister said stepping aside would not prevent Mr Pintard from attempting a comeback later.
FNM Secretary General Serfent Rolle, however, suggested yesterday that it is too early for resignation calls, saying the party has a process for dealing with leadership matters.
He said party councils have been meeting to assess where members stand, examine the party’s finances and discuss the way forward.
“We have to have a stable party, and that’s what I’m going to be fighting for,” he said. “People want blood all the time because they like drama, and it’s all that. But nobody can die for that. It will happen. There will ultimately be a convention.”
As party leaders conduct a post-mortem on the defeat, questions remain about why the FNM’s message failed to connect with voters.
Carlyle Bethel, a former FNM Torchbearers Youth Association official, called in a statement for restructuring, renewal and an end to internal strife, saying the party cannot continue as usual. He said loyal FNM supporters have felt disposable and ignored for too long, adding that the culture must change.
Mr Bannister agreed, saying many voters felt alienated by the party’s leadership team.
“These are loyal FNM supporters who decided that they’d been alienated by the party,” he said. “Whether reasonable or not, they didn’t support the party in the election.
“These are people who campaigned for the FNM all their adult life. Many of them actually led the campaigns of PLP candidates who were successful.”
He said the FNM must develop a strategy to reconnect with disengaged supporters.
Mr Bannister also raised concern about vote buying and undue influence during the campaign, saying: “I’m alarmed that almost every candidate I saw was breaking the law in terms of what benefits they give to voters.”
He said the country must strengthen and better enforce laws prohibiting inducements intended to influence voters.
“Quite frankly, the FNM has really good lawyers, and they should consider whether they want to take action in the courts with respect to that Grand Cay incident and the Moore’s Island incident, the benefits that were conferred by the government on voters just prior to the election,” he said.
Mr Bannister also credited the PLP for running a masterful, well-funded campaign and urged the FNM to examine how political organisations are structured and prepared for elections.
He said leadership focused on policy should not necessarily be responsible for election organisation, adding that the FNM must become more professional and efficient.
He said low voter turnout suggests the PLP may still represent a minority government, with some voters not necessarily supporting the governing party but also not seeing the FNM as a viable alternative.
The party could face a competitive leadership contest.
In addition to Mr Pintard, successful FNM candidates included J Leo Ferguson in MICAL, Lincoln Deal in Freetown, Kwasi Thompson in East Grand Bahama, Dr Andre Rollins in Long Island, Adrian White in St Anne’s, Frazette Gibson in Central Grand Bahama, and Michela Barnett-Ellis in Killarney.
Mr Bannister called the candidates a highly competent group and said any of them could serve as the FNM’s parliamentary leader.
Comments
ted4bz 12 hours ago
Both the F&M and PLP has ignored voters concerns. If almost 50% of the registered voters did not bother to show up to vote, then how many eligible voters did not even bother to register at all? They can go on ignoring us and continue with their cliches, narratives and jargon until even international agencies take note and begin to discredit these results. Or they can take this seriously and make corrections now before it get even worse than it is now.
LastManStanding 11 hours, 36 minutes ago
The problem the FNM has (and has had since Ingraham retired) is literally who will replace him. I really don't see anyone with the charisma or pull to become PM in the FNM tbh.
Economist 11 hours, 3 minutes ago
The "old guard" like Bannister need to shut up and keep out of things.
Time for the "under 40s" to take over the party. The Country needs a young and energetic, fresh ideas party like it had in 1967. The Old Guard need to go, all of them.
We need a fresh, vibrant approach to our economy. Creation of new business opportunities, Much greater Foreign Direct Investment in areas that will provide a much broader and sustainable economy.
Every government since the early fifties, has run on the Stafford Sands model. The one he created over 70 years ago.
Times have changed and so should the FNM.
TalRussell 9 hours, 17 minutes ago
Prime example where time, highly polarizing messaging and campaign funds might've influenced election results had they been redirected to speaking the truth, not lies, to voters'.
There wasn't anyone contesting the 2026 National Election that had a target placed on their back *by the horribly gone wrong" for the redshirts' chairman and deputy- leader, like the Fort Charlotte PLP ratified candidate, soon to be the Fort Charlotte sworn-in House-seated Sebas Bastian and qualified, much deserving for appoinment to one of the more substantial, with all dressings', "BigMac" cabinet portfolio.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
The Fnm papa can not stop calling Mr Davis his friend May the good Lord spare us from friends like the Fnm papa More like a cobra ready to strike
bahamianson 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
2002-91% 2007-92% 20012-91% 2017-88% 2021-64% 2026-55% What do the results suggest? When Hubert Ingraham was PM , people had respect for him and turned out to vote. Perry commanded 88%, Minnis commanded 64%, Brave commanded 55%. As the voters lack confidence in the leaders, the numbers decline. Perry, Minnis and Brave have lost the respect of the voters. Just an observation.
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
Wrong observation they could have voted.for Fnm papa man. Papa did not want Mr Davis to win He he haw man want to brag.that he was the only one to win two terms straight. Mr banister has the right to speak and there is the right to disagree.
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