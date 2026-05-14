Election of nine women shows real progress, says former MP

By EARYEL BOWELG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FORMER opposition leader Loretta Butler-Turner said the election of nine women to the House of Assembly on Tuesday marks real progress for women in frontline politics, bringing the country closer to equal representation in Parliament.

Mrs Butler-Turner, a former Free National Movement MP for Long Island, said the results show the political glass ceiling is no longer as firm as it once was, though women still face tougher tests than men in public life.

“The Bahamian people have spoken, and with more women at the table than ever before, I’m optimistic we’re building a Parliament that better reflects the country it serves,” she said.

She said the next challenge is keeping the newly elected women engaged and building on the momentum.

“There’s more openness, but women still have to work harder to be seen as viable,” she said. “That’s changing as more of us run and win.”

Nine women were elected to the 41-seat House of Assembly, meaning women will make up about 22 percent of Parliament.

Seven Progressive Liberal Party women and two Free National Movement women won seats.

The women elected were Englerston MP-elect Glenys Hanna-Martin, Killarney MP-elect Michela Barnett-Ellis, Central Grand Bahama MP-elect Frazette Gibson, Sea Breeze MP-elect Leslia Miller-Brice, Marathon MP-elect Lisa Rahming, Elizabeth MP-elect JoBeth Coleby-Davis, Pineridge MP-elect Ginger Moxey, Bamboo Town MP-elect Patricia Deveaux and Golden Gates MP-elect Pia Glover-Rolle.

Mrs Butler-Turner said the biggest barriers facing women in politics remain time, money and the extra scrutiny women endure in public life. However, she said more women are pushing past those challenges and voters are more open than before to female candidates.

She also highlighted the campaign of PLP Killarney candidate Robyn Lynes, a former senator who lost to Ms Barnett-Ellis.

“She connected with voters quickly, and her message gained traction across the political spectrum,” she said. “It’s a good example of how a clear message and strong delivery can shift momentum, even late in a race. Her high-energy campaign and messaging was commendable.”

In the 2021 general election, seven PLP women were elected to Parliament, while no women from the Free National Movement won seats.



















