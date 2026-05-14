Man faces attempted murder charge over park shooting

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of a near-fatal shooting near a park in Nassau Village earlier this year was remanded to prison.

Prosecutors allege Jeffery Paul, also known as “Jeffery Hanna”, 19, tried to shoot and kill Pedro Gibson with a handgun after the two got into an argument near Samson Street around 5pm on March 29.

The complainant was shot in the right leg and treated in the hospital.

Paul was not required to enter a plea to charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

He was told his case would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

He was also told of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

Paul was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on August 13.

Ian Cargill represented him. Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case.