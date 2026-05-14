Man sentenced to 18 months for stealing police truck

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who escaped from custody and stole a police truck was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Daniel Mott, 30, stole a 2023 Nissan Frontier police truck and escaped from the East Street South Police Station on May 6 while he was in custody over an alleged theft at a construction site.

Mott and an accomplice were left unattended in the back of the truck in handcuffs before the escape. Mott managed to slip out of his handcuffs.

He was later arrested on Winder’s Terrace, where prosecutors said he resisted arrest and punched Police Constable McKinney that same day.

Mott pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and stealing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the escape and one year for the remaining charges. The sentences will run concurrently.

Inspector K Wilkinson prosecuted the case.