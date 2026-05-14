Minnis ‘disappointed’ by loss but pledges to remain active

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said yesterday he was disappointed after losing the Killarney seat he held for nearly two decades, but insisted his independent bid was not the end of his public role in the constituency.

Dr Minnis spoke to reporters hours after Free National Movement candidate Michela Barnett-Ellis was projected the winner of Killarney, ending his long hold on the seat after he broke from the party he once led.

Dr Minnis arrived at the recount at the New Providence Community Centre yesterday morning wearing his “Killarney Strong” shirt and hat and appeared calm.

“Of course, I would have been somewhat disappointed that I lost in Killarney,” he told reporters outside the centre. “Sometimes defeat can be victory. In terms of feeling, I still feel good. I woke up this morning and did my usual thing and just came from coffee house with my lovely wife enjoying a nice morning of coffee.”

Dr Minnis said he plans to remain active in Killarney, noting that he lives in the constituency.

He said he hopes to establish an Educational Trust Fund for high school students in Killarney who need financial assistance.

He said the fund would start with $100,000 of his personal money and include contributions from other sponsors.

On election day, The Tribune asked Dr Minnis what his future would be if he lost, but he dismissed the question and expressed confidence that he would win.

After his defeat, reporters asked whether his loss marked the end of his political career. Dr Minnis said he had not yet discussed his future with his family, stressing that they would play a key role in his decision.

For months, Dr Minnis insisted he could retain Killarney despite severing ties with the FNM, which declined to renominate him for the 2026 general election. His decision to run as an independent followed months of public turmoil with FNM leader Michael Pintard and the party’s leadership team.

His candidacy was politically significant because no former prime minister in The Bahamas has broken away from a party they once led to contest an election as an independent.

Dr Minnis brushed off the possibility of rejoining the FNM, saying he would focus instead on helping his children build their futures in business.

Asked what he believed went wrong on election day, he said: “Only God knows.”

The Progressive Liberal Party secured a second consecutive term after winning the general election. Unofficial results showed the PLP winning 33 of 41 seats, while the FNM won eight.

Asked about the FNM’s defeat, Dr Minnis said he does not interfere in the party’s affairs.

“To be honest with you, I can’t tell you my real belief or what I believe happened,” he said. “I will write that in my journals, you know, but that’s my belief, and it would be backed up with some facts, but it’s not for public consumption at this time, the public is not prepared to take that. They can’t devour it at this time.”