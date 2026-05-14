Murder suspect remanded over new firearm and ammo charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for two murders was remanded to prison yesterday after he was allegedly found with a firearm and ammunition on Monday.

Prosecutors allege Larry Albury, 32, was found with a black Taurus 9mm pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition in his red Honda Fit near Tipsy Night Club on Cordeaux Avenue around 2am on May 11.

Albury pleaded not guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes, the prosecutor, objected to bail, citing Albury’s two pending Supreme Court matters.

Albury is awaiting trial on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors allege Albury and accomplices shot 16-year-old Junior Rostand and Joshua Adderley as they stood outside an apartment at Akel Close in Montell Heights around 9pm on March 18, 2023.

Adderley was treated in the hospital for his injuries. Rostand died of his injuries.

Prosecutors also allege Albury shot dead Renaldo Williams and tried to murder Thorne Moss outside a home on Samson Street minutes later that night.

Albury was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He returns for a trial fixture today before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

Bjorn Ferguson represented him.