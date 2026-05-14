Second mistrial ordered as man convicted of indecent assault

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A SECOND mistrial was ordered yesterday for a man accused of molesting a nine-year-old girl, the sister of his fiancée, though he was convicted of the lesser charge of indecent assault.

Chequal Martin, 31, was found guilty of indecent assault in a 6-2 jury verdict before Justice Neil Braithwaite.

The same jury failed to reach verdicts on two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, returning 5-4 guilty votes. Justice Braithwaite declared a mistrial on those charges and said it was up to the Crown to decide how the matter would proceed.

In February, a previous mistrial was ordered on the same charges after a jury could not reach a verdict.

Martin was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his sentencing hearing on July 23 for the indecent assault conviction.

Before he was remanded, Martin was allowed a tearful moment with his fiancée in court.

Prosecutors alleged Martin had unlawful sexual intercourse with the child twice between August 1 and August 5, 2024.

They also alleged Martin inappropriately touched the girl sometime between June 1 and June 30, 2024.

Martin denied the allegations when he testified during the trial.

The complainant was staying with Martin and her sister that summer.

Martin denied ever sleeping in the same bed as the complainant, saying he gave up the bed so she could sleep in it. He claimed he slept in his car.

His fiancée testified that she did not believe the allegations against him.

Dorsey McPhee represented Martin.

Kara Butler-White, Cashena Thompson and Jacklyn Conyers prosecuted the case.