Voter turnout voter turnout a ‘tragic’ 58%

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
TUESDAY’S unofficial voter turnout of 58 percent would mark a “horrible” collapse in participation if confirmed, Parliamentary Registration Department election consultant Geoffrey McPhee said yesterday, warning that turnout appeared to have fallen below even the 2021 snap election held under COVID-19 conditions.
Recounts began yesterday in 25 constituencies and were not completed by press time, leaving the official turnout figure unsettled.
“58 percent is a blow,” said Mr McPhee, who stressed that this was not the official figure but was based on the numbers officials were able to assess on election night. “Our folks, we have gone south with respect to excitement about elections. That is really, really, that’s horrible.”
“Based at what we’re looking at now, the numbers are saying that we voted even less (than during COVID). COVID numbers were better than this.”
“That’s tragic, because with elections, once they miss the election, they don’t feel the urgency to reengage.”
The apparent slump would be a sharp break from the country’s post-independence voting history, when turnout routinely exceeded 88 percent before collapsing in 2021 to about 65 percent.
The first general election after independence was held on July 19, 1977, when 62,818 of 70,905 registered voters cast ballots, a turnout of 88.6 percent. Turnout rose to 90.4 percent in 1982 and remained above 90 percent in 1987.
Participation stayed high through successive changes of government. Turnout was about 91 percent in 1992, when the Free National Movement ended the Progressive Liberal Party’s long hold on government, and about 93.2 percent in 1997, when the FNM won 34 of 40 seats.
Turnout was 90 percent in 2002, 91.38 percent in 2007 and 90.6 percent in 2012.
Even in 2017, when the first clear decline emerged, 160,409 of 181,543 registered voters cast ballots, a turnout of 88.4 percent.
The historic rupture came in 2021, when published turnout summaries listed 126,271 votes cast from 194,526 registered voters, or 64.9 percent.
If the 58 percent estimate holds, Tuesday’s election would fall well below that mark.
The low turnout came as the PLP secured a commanding second consecutive term. Unofficial results showed the party winning 33 of 41 seats, nearly matching its 2021 landslide, when it captured 32 of 39 seats and drove the FNM from office.
Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis acknowledged the lower-than-expected turnout, saying it was not good for any democratic society and that more must be done to ensure every voter feels their ballot matters.
Insiders said the highest turnout in New Providence was likely in Fort Charlotte, where former Island Luck CEO Sebas Bastian beat FNM candidate Travis Robinson by 2,300 votes amid 72 percent turnout.
Matt Aubry, head of the Organisation for Responsible Governance, said yesterday that the apparently low turnout should concern Bahamians regardless of political affiliation.
“We do not believe low turnout automatically means people do not care,” he said. “In many cases, it may mean people care deeply but do not feel adequately heard, represented, or convinced that participation will lead to meaningful change in their everyday lives.
“During ORG’s voter education work throughout the election season, we heard many comments, particularly from young and first time voters, expressing frustration and fatigue with campaigns that often felt heavily centered around personalities, sensational sound bites, and political cycles, while many Bahamians continue to struggle with very real issues like cost of living, economic opportunity, crime, energy costs, housing, and public trust.
“At the same time, we continue to hear growing concerns around transparency, accountability, procurement practices, campaign finance reform, access to information, and whether citizens genuinely feel included in decision making between elections. These issues came up repeatedly because people increasingly understand how directly governance affects their daily lives, opportunities, and confidence in leadership.
“There were also concerns raised around preparedness and efficiency during portions of the advanced polling process, as well as ongoing public frustration around the apparent lack of adherence to laws and standards related to treating and gifting by multiple political parties throughout the campaign season. Additionally, the seemingly late and only partial rollout of biometric voter cards, combined with widespread speculation and misinformation on social media, may have contributed to confusion and concerns among some voters that could undermine confidence in the electoral process.”
Comments
bahamianson 16 hours, 23 minutes ago
So , everyone was saying that the election ran smoothly without even considering that no one was showing up to vote. You saw it as it was happening. Everyone was saying that they were in and out in five minutes. Yes, because no one showed up. The politicians , family , friends and lovers are the only people benefiting from contracts, high paying jobs and perks. During the 50th celebration, the only people celebrating were the politicians, family, friends and lovers. Everyone else was home watching them have fun in life !!
realfreethinker 15 hours, 16 minutes ago
I told someone that the lines were short because people did not show up to vote
LastManStanding 11 hours, 55 minutes ago
I remarked to a few people that this would be the worst turnout of all time after going to vote. I went late in the morning but literally no one was in line at my station and usually there would be some people. It was a ghost town.
ted4bz 12 hours, 18 minutes ago
Whatever it is, a part of it is the we are tired of political narratives and jargons. Enough is enough.
Sickened 12 hours, 13 minutes ago
The Bahamas is heading one way - and it ain't the way that benefits the majority of its citizens.
The future is cloudy with an 80% chance of multiple Cat 4 hurricanes.
Start saving peeps because income tax is coming before the next election and that salary you're getting now is going to be decreased substantially.
Dawes 10 hours, 58 minutes ago
In a democracy the person who gets the most votes wins. The people voted no to numbers and yet this was overruled. We do not live in a democracy so why all the hand wringing.
BahamaRed 10 hours, 34 minutes ago
Maybe stop calling these snap elections and give the Bahamian people time to prepare and also give the parties sufficient time to campaign.
bcitizen 9 hours, 49 minutes ago
I know one thing if they make that digital voters card mandatory that will be the last time I vote. They can stuff digital ID where the sun does not shine.
licks2 6 hours, 53 minutes ago
I will never blame the voters for low turnouts at elections! The PLP turn0uts were everywhere. . .the FNM scatter-scatter. . .COI was a no-show!! Give us worthwhile candidates or leaders and perhaps we may go out and vote! But they want to push any dumb crap on us and demand we vote for "their" choice as candidates!! We basically tell them you and ya "dim-witted" candidate or party leader carry yall azz!! Take the people for granted. . .then ya just might get a poor voter turn-out election across ya head!!
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 49 minutes ago
It is a free country. Free to vote or not. But here is my love going out to wyane Munroe brilliance at work
TalRussell 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
A likely challenger for leader of redshirts', just might be the slayer of Freetown's (historically Montagu an elite, steadfast stronghold for the United Bahamian Party) PLP's Wayne Munroe.
The newly House Elected, the other "Lincoln" Deal, after securing 1,103 votes to defeat Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate Wayne Munroe, who received 1,028.
DEDDIE 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
I spoke to my son who was a first time voter. He is highly intelligent (10 BGCSE, 6 A's) and had no interest in voting. The reason given was regardless of who won his life would not be impacted. We did get him to vote. Just a side note, he knew days in advance base on social media postings that the PLP would win decisively.
TalRussell 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
@MommyDeddie, speak son to get his highly intelligent (abbreviated to the bones) take on the Coalition of Independents (COI)?
LastManStanding 41 minutes ago
I am probably a decent bit older than your son, but have a similar background. Not only politics but life in general is about choosing the least shitty option available to you. I had excellent testing scores in school myself but was only able to do a 2 year college program because I had to self fund majority of it. Lived and worked in foreign for a few years before coming home once my time was up and started my own business. I do pretty good for myself but honestly could be making six figures in some parts of the US if I would have been fortunate enough to be born over there. You just have to make do with the options that you have in life. Politics is the same thing, there's only a certain set of choices on the ballot and not voting isn't going to punish the parties any. Not voting is just letting someone else make the choice for you. Personally I felt the same way after being disappointed with previous governments until the Coalition came along whose candidates are mostly normal down to earth people who actually touch on some issues that are relevant to me. I was skeptical of voting third party at first until someone else pointed out I had nothing to lose and if I just stayed home that the choice would be made by others anyways. As long as voting is free it will only take a little bit of his time to have his opinion heard. Just my opinion and what I would tell him in your shoes.
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