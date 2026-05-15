Bahamas to host 200 global climate scientists next week

More than 200 of the world's leading climate change scientists will descend on Nassau next week as The Bahamas hosts a crucial international conference - the largest gathering of its kind ever held in the Caribbean.

Fresh from his election victory, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis is due to address the panel of experts on Monday.

Staging the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) meeting underscores the country's commitment to ensuring that frontline nations are not merely subjects of climate research, but active participants in shaping it.

The Bahamas sits among the top ten most climate-vulnerable nations in the world. Our low-lying archipelago of more than 700 islands faces an array of escalating threats - from rising sea levels and intensifying hurricanes to coral reef degradation and coastal erosion.

Mr Davis has been a vocal advocate on the international stage for climate financing for Small Island Developing States (SIDS), arguing that nations such as The Bahamas - which contribute negligibly to global emissions - bear a disproportionate share of climate consequences.

The meeting, which is being sponsored by the Bahamas Aviation, Climate and Severe Weather Network (BACSWN) will bring together a group of international lead authors who are working on the latest draft of the IPCC’s Seventh Assessment Report (AR7), due to be published in 2028 and widely considered to be the most important work in the organisation's history.

The conference delegates are members of IPCC Working Group II, which focuses specifically on assessing the impacts, adaptation, and vulnerability of socio-economic and natural systems to climate change.

The choice of Nassau carries particular significance. Dr Adelle Thomas, Vice-Chair of IPCC Working Group II and a Visiting Researcher at the University of The Bahamas, is the first English-speaking Caribbean scientist - and the first female Caribbean scientist - ever elected to the IPCC bureau.

Her election in July 2023 was widely celebrated as a milestone for SIDS seeking a stronger voice in global climate policy.

Thomas has long championed the message that the science underpinning climate action must reflect the realities of the world's most vulnerable nations. Her pioneering research on loss and damage and the limits of adaptation in small island states has helped reshape international climate negotiations.

BACSWN President and CEO Patrick Rollins said: "The Bahamas stands on the front lines of climate change and severe weather risk, particularly within the aviation sector where safety, resilience, and timely meteorological intelligence are essential. BACSWN is proud to support international climate dialogue and scientific collaboration through our sponsorship and participation in global climate and aviation resilience initiatives associated with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change community.

"As a dynamic Bahamian company transforming weather monitoring, forecasting and visualisation, we are committed to advancing aviation meteorology and climate intelligence and believe that it is critical that Small Island Developing States have a strong voice in global discussions surrounding climate adaptation, severe weather preparedness, and the future of resilient infrastructure.

"Our involvement reflects BACSWN’s commitment to building a safer and more climate-resilient aviation environment for The Bahamas and the wider Caribbean region."

For The Bahamas, the week-long conference at the British Colonial Hotel, represents more than a prestigious international gathering. It is a reminder that the science of climate change is not an abstract exercise conducted in distant capitals - it is being written, in part, from the very islands whose future depends on its conclusions.