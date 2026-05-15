Carnival cruise passenger dies after jumping from balcony

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A CARNIVAL Cruise passenger reportedly died after jumping overboard from his balcony while the ship was travelling to New Providence on Wednesday.

International media reported that Carnival confirmed the incident aboard Carnival Liberty.

“Carnival confirmed on Wednesday that a male guest on Carnival Liberty apparently climbed over his stateroom balcony and jumped overboard as the ship was sailing from Celebration Key to Nassau," the company said in a statement to Fox News.

"The Carnival Liberty crew responded quickly with a search effort and successfully retrieved him from the water, but he did not survive.”

“We are providing support to the guest’s family who were traveling with him, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved ones."

It is unclear whether the man was dead when he was pulled from the water or died later.

TMZ published a video of the alleged rescue. A married couple told the media organisation they heard the “man overboard” call and that the captain told passengers the ship was turning around to search for the person.

A Royal Bahamas Police Force representative told The Tribune that no report was made concerning the matter.