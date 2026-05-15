Ex-fiancée testifies Gibson holds Elite Maintenance company register

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE former fiancée of Long Island MP Adrian Gibson told the Supreme Court yesterday that he has the company register for Elite Maintenance, a business she previously claimed he owned from the shadows despite not appearing on corporate documents.

Alexandria Mackey gave the evidence under cross-examination by defence attorney Damian Gomez, KC, in the ongoing trial over Water and Sewerage Corporation contracts awarded during Gibson’s tenure as the corporation’s executive chairman.

Mr Gomez asked Ms Mackey whether she kept a register for Elite Maintenance. She said she did, but gave it to Gibson.

Ms Mackey previously testified that no shares were issued to Gibson for Elite Maintenance, that he never appeared on the register of directors and that he held no corporate position in the company. However, she said this was by design, claiming he was the company’s beneficial owner despite not being formally listed.

The court heard that Gibson did not have a shareholder certificate and was not listed as a shareholder of Elite Maintenance.

Mr Gomez put it to Ms Mackey that there were no corporate documents showing she owned Elite Maintenance after 2019.

Ms Mackey agreed that she was an owner of Elite Maintenance, but also agreed that she told WSC officials otherwise.

Mr Gomez claimed that contracts awarded to the company increased. Ms Mackey said she visited sites to see the work being done.

She agreed that Rashae Gibson, Adrian Gibson’s cousin, transferred money from Elite Maintenance and that she called her afterward. Ms Mackey said she did not agree with Rashae doing that and has not spoken to her since.

Ms Mackey previously said she and Rashae Gibson were friends.

Mr Gomez indicated that Elite Maintenance was on St Bart’s Road, the same road where Tanya Demeritte lived.

He also said corporate documents showed Oak Bay Limited was incorporated by Olivia Moss.

Ms Mackey disagreed, claiming she incorporated the company.

Mr Gomez put it to her that Gibson could not instruct financial institutions to open bank accounts for Elite Maintenance or Oak Bay.

Ms Mackey said Gibson could instruct shareholders to do so.

She agreed that she completed know-your-customer reviews for Oak Bay and Elite Maintenance, reviewed the source of funds and found that the money was not illegally obtained.

Ms Mackey said she had no corporate documents proving she owned Elite Maintenance.

She agreed that she told WSC and Donaldson that she was the attorney for Elite Maintenance. A letter dated August 10, 2018 indicated that she was acting on behalf of the owners and her clients.

Ms Mackey said she gave Olivia Moss power of attorney, but said Moss was not involved in the management of Elite Maintenance.

She said she did not disclose the power of attorney to the Registrar.

Mr Gomez suggested that Ms Mackey was implicating Gibson to deflect responsibility from herself. She disagreed.

Ms Mackey denied that she was registered under Oak Bay and maintained a list of beneficial owners.

She disagreed that she committed an offence by failing to do so.

Mr Gomez claimed Gibson was not a registered owner of Oak Bay.

Gibson has been on trial since November 2023 alongside Donaldson Jr, a former WSC general manager, Joann Knowles, Peaches Farquharson and Jerome Missick over contracts awarded during his tenure.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson is presiding.