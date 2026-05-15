Immigration deports 107 Haitian nationals to Cap-Haïtien

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

The Department of Immigration yesterday deported 107 Haitian nationals to Cap-Haïtien, Haiti, as part of its ongoing enforcement efforts aimed at ensuring compliance with the country’s immigration laws.

In a statement, Immigration officials said the group consisted of 80 men, 22 women and five minors. Officials explained that many of the migrants had overstayed their permitted landing time in The Bahamas, while others were detained for illegal landing offences. Authorities also noted that “we may have one or two private matters for special investigations”.

The migrants departed Lynden Pindling International Airport at 11.10am aboard a Bahamasair flight bound for Cap-Haïtien. Officials said all standard health and safety protocols were followed during the deportation exercise to ensure the wellbeing of both officers and deportees.

Immigration officials further stated that the migrants would be processed by Haitian immigration authorities upon arrival. The five minor female children are expected to be handed over to child welfare services in Haiti, where a liaison officer is already waiting to receive them.

The department also revealed that an additional 15 foreign nationals were removed from the country earlier this week. Those individuals included three Jamaicans, two Colombians, two Mexicans, two Peruvians, two Romanians, one Cuban, one Ecuadorian, one Haitian and one Moldovan national.

Officials said the enforcement exercises form part of the department’s continued commitment to upholding the laws of The Bahamas. Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected immigration violations through the department’s hotline services.