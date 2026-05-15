Man remanded to prison over Baillou Hill Road bus shooting

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused in the near-fatal shooting of a bus driver and another man on Baillou Hill Road last month was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Chad Marshall, 21, attempted to shoot and kill Shaquawn Bowe and Mario Charitie around 11.30am on April 28.

Marshall’s co-accused, Megan Taylor, 23, was charged last week with aiding and abetting the attempted murders.

The victims, a bus driver and a male passenger, stopped the bus after they allegedly saw Taylor standing on a corner. Taylor is reportedly the ex-girlfriend of one of the victims.

While one of the victims was talking to her, Marshall allegedly emerged from the side of a nearby house and opened fire on them. The bus driver was shot and treated in hospital.

Marshall was not required to enter a plea to two counts of attempted murder before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

He was told his case would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

Marshall was also informed of his right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his VBI on August 13.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case.