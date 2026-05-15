Nassau Village resident jailed for possession of illegal firearm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who admitted having a firearm in his car in Nassau Village last week was sentenced to 18 months in prison yesterday.

Errol Black Jr, 21, was found with a black Austria Glock 43X 9x19 pistol on Alexandria Boulevard in the early morning of May 9.

Earlier that day, around 4am, Black allegedly pointed the gun at Suntano Sands while Sands was arguing with his girlfriend.

The suspects were in a white Honda Civic.

Black pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm, but pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to put another in fear before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

Black’s co-accused, Janae Roberts, 20, Zion Conliffe, 19, and Dante Darrell, 22, all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were granted bail and told their trial will begin on July 31. Black will also return to court that day for his remaining charge.

Black was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay a $6,000 fine or risk an additional year behind bars.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie prosecuted the case.