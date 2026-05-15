Probation ordered for man who was injured in LPIA fight

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was ordered to compensate someone he injured during a fight at Lynden Pindling International Airport earlier this month.
Terrance Fox injured Audric Colebrooke, 51, during a physical altercation at LPIA on May 1.
Fox pleaded guilty to causing harm before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.
After he expressed remorse for his actions, he was granted a conditional discharge.
He was ordered to compensate the complainant $500 or risk three months in prison.
Fox was also placed on six months’ probation. Breaching probation carries a similar three-month prison term.
Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bauld prosecuted the case.
Commenting has been disabled for this item.