Probation ordered for man who was injured in LPIA fight

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was ordered to compensate someone he injured during a fight at Lynden Pindling International Airport earlier this month.

Terrance Fox injured Audric Colebrooke, 51, during a physical altercation at LPIA on May 1.

Fox pleaded guilty to causing harm before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

After he expressed remorse for his actions, he was granted a conditional discharge.

He was ordered to compensate the complainant $500 or risk three months in prison.

Fox was also placed on six months’ probation. Breaching probation carries a similar three-month prison term.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bauld prosecuted the case.