Davis names one of largest Cabinets in Bahamian history

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip Davis has unveiled one of the largest executive administrations in Bahamian history, swearing in a 28-member team of Cabinet and state ministers following the Progressive Liberal Party’s landslide general election victory.

The new administration currently consists of 21 Cabinet ministers and seven state ministers, in addition to Mr Davis.

The ceremonies, held at Government House over three days, formally installed the prime minister, 21 Cabinet ministers and seven state ministers.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper was sworn in as Minister of Education, Science and Technology, while Wayne Munroe was moved from the national security portfolio to serve as Senator, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs.

Fred Mitchell returned as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Michael Halkitis was sworn in as Minister of Finance.

Other returning and newly appointed Cabinet ministers include Clay Sweeting as Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs, Michael Darville as Minister of Health and Wellness, and Glenys Hanna-Martin as Minister of Tourism.

Keith Bell was sworn in as Minister of Housing and Land Reform, Jobeth Coleby-Davis as Minister of Energy, Utilities and Aviation, and Mario Bowleg as Minister of Youth and Sports.

The Cabinet also includes Jomo Campbell as Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Pia Glover-Rolle as Minister of Labour, Public Service and National Insurance, and Zane Lightbourne as Minister of Environment and Natural Resources.

Ginger Moxey returned as Minister for Grand Bahama, while Lisa Rahming was sworn in as Minister of Urban Renewal and Community Development.

Myles Laroda was appointed Minister of National Security, Leon Lundy as Minister of Transport, and Leslia Miller-Brice as Minister of Culture, Arts and Heritage.

New senators appointed to Cabinet include Jerome Fitzgerald, who was sworn in as Senator and Minister of Economic Affairs, and Barbara Cartwright, who was sworn in as Senator, and Minister of Social Services.

Sebas Bastian was also sworn in as Minister of Innovation and National Development.

Several state ministers were also sworn in, including Bacchus Rolle as State Minister of Social Services and Leonardo Lightbourne as State Minister for Agriculture and Marine Resources with responsibility for BAMSI.

Kirk Cornish and Mckell Bonaby were both sworn in as state ministers in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Wayde Watson was sworn in as State Minister for Innovation and National Development, Darren Pickstock as State Minister for Immigration in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Owen Wells as State Minister in Health and Wellness.

Mr Davis was sworn in for a second term as prime minister on Thursday. He is the first Bahamian prime minister in nearly 30 years to win consecutive terms.

The Davis administration faced criticism in 2021 after swearing in a 22-member Cabinet, including state ministers, following its general election victory.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis defended the decision at the time, saying he wanted more “hands on deck” given the country’s enormous challenges.

“I know everyone is trying to distract from our job at hand,” he said then. “The enormity of the task at hand is what caused me to select the number of persons that I have.”

The Minnis administration sworn in after the 2017 general election initially consisted of 13 Cabinet ministers and three state ministers.