Cabinet line-up changes and appointments announced

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip Davis appointed 21 Cabinet ministers and seven state ministers over the weekend after the Progressive Liberal Party’s landslide election victory.

The 28-member team, in addition to Mr Davis, was sworn in over three days at Government House, completing the formation of the new administration as the Prime Minister begins his second consecutive term.

The expanded executive line-up combines returning ministers, reassigned veterans and new political figures.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper has been moved from tourism to serve as Minister of Education, Science and Technology.

Mr Cooper said his new role will focus on shaping the country’s future through youth development and national empowerment. He noted that he was a high school principal for two years.

He also said he expects a constructive relationship with Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson.

“We will meet soon, and I am certain that all will be well,” he said, smiling.

Wayne Munroe, who previously served as Minister of National Security, has been moved to the Senate and appointed Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs.

Fred Mitchell returns as Minister of Foreign Affairs, while Michael Halkitis is now Minister of Finance.

Mr Halkitis said Cabinet and civil service teams have been preparing for the national budget, which is scheduled for presentation on May 27. He said the government intends to maintain economic growth while addressing cost-of-living pressures, continuing fiscal discipline and providing “additional tax breaks” linked to growth while continuing to “give back to the Bahamian people.”

Clay Sweeting has been appointed Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs, while Michael Darville remains in charge of Health and Wellness. Glenys Hanna-Martin has been appointed Minister of Tourism.

Keith Bell was sworn in as Minister of Housing and Land Reform, Jobeth Coleby-Davis as Minister of Energy, Utilities and Aviation, Mario Bowleg as Minister of Youth and Sports, Jomo Campbell as Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Pia Glover-Rolle as Minister of Labour, Public Service and National Insurance, and Zane Lightbourne as Minister of Environment and Natural Resources.

Mr Bowleg said he accepts his portfolio change and is focused on service.

“I have no ill feelings about it,” he said. “At the end of the day, there have been some decisions made to shuffle some of the portfolios.”

He added that he is “happy to be in a position to serve the nation.”

Ginger Moxey returns as Minister for Grand Bahama, while Lisa Rahming has been appointed Minister of Urban Renewal and Community Development. Myles Laroda is now Minister of National Security, Leon Lundy is Minister of Transport, and Leslia Miller-Brice is Minister of Culture, Arts and Heritage.

Sebas Bastian has been appointed Minister of Innovation and National Development.

Mr Bastian said his focus will be on modernising government systems and improving efficiency, adding: “Basically ensuring that we get The Bahamas' future ready, smarter, more efficient and effective operations in different ministries to make the ease of doing business more innovative, as well as drive the national development plan from discussion to implementation.”

The administration also includes several senators appointed to Cabinet-level posts.

Jerome Fitzgerald has been sworn in as Senator and Minister of Economic Affairs and Barbara Cartwright as Senator and Minister of Social Services.

Seven ministers of state were also sworn in across the administration.

Bacchus Rolle is State Minister of Social Services, Leonardo Lightbourne is State Minister for Agriculture and Marine Resources with responsibility for BAMSI, Kirk Cornish and Mckell Bonaby are State Ministers in the Office of the Prime Minister, Wayde Watson is State Minister for Innovation and National Development, Darron Pickstock is State Minister for Immigration in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Owen Wells is State Minister in Health and Wellness.

Mr Davis said his government is entering a critical phase of delivery and argued that the expanded Cabinet is intended to match the scale of national priorities.

He said the administration is “inspired, not daunted” by its mandate under the “Blueprint for Progress,” and urged his ministers to govern with discipline and focus as the government turns to implementation.