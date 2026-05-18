Motorcyclist succumbs to traffic injuries

A 43-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in a traffic accident on Queen’s Highway in Halls Landing, San Salvador.

Police said the accident happened shortly after 9am on Friday, April 24.

According to initial reports, an off-duty police officer was travelling south along Queen’s Highway toward his residence and was preparing to turn into his yard when a white Lexus overtook him at a reportedly high rate of speed.

Moments later, the vehicle came to a sudden stop, arousing the officer’s suspicion.

When the officer checked, he discovered that the Lexus had collided with a black motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, described by police as a dark-skinned man, was found lying on the roadway with serious injuries.

Police said the Lexus had extensive damage to its front end and windshield. The motorcycle, which became lodged at the front of the vehicle, was also severely damaged.

Emergency medical personnel took the victim to the local clinic. He was later airlifted to New Providence for further treatment.

Police said they were notified by medical personnel that the man died in hospital around 9.30pm on Friday, May 15.