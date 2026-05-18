New Attorney general Munroe dismisses conflict concerns

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

NEWLY appointed Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Wayne Munroe dismissed concerns that his history of suing the government and representing clients charged by the state would create a conflict of interest in his new role.

Mr Munroe previously served as Minister of National Security under the Progressive Liberal Party, which won last week’s general election after securing 33 of 41 seats. Mr Munroe, the former MP for Freetown, was the only Cabinet minister who did not retain his seat.

On Friday, he was officially sworn into his new post during a ceremony at Government House.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Munroe highlighted his extensive experience as a defence attorney. He noted that he had sued the government and handled constitutional cases involving the government.

At one point, he also served as a Supreme Court judge and president of the Bahamas Bar Association.

“Someone made a joke and said, if I have to be in court, they prefer for me to be representing the government than suing the government,” he said. “If I'm not in government, I'm going to go back to the business that I do, which is civil and constitutional litigation.”

When asked whether any lawsuits he pursued against the government were still active, Mr Munroe noted that he had not been in practice for four and a half years. On matters involving his law firm, he said: “You recuse yourself.”

In January, former Attorney General Ryan Pinder told reporters that while he was not stepping down, his tenure had officially ended. He also said he had no plans to return to frontline politics, adding: “Don’t hold your breath.”











