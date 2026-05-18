New five-year contract gives 460 Bahamasair workers higher pay

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A NEW five-year industrial agreement valued at about $3.2m has been signed between Bahamasair and the Airport Airline and Allied Workers Union, giving more than 460 workers improved salaries, benefits and working conditions at the national airline.

The agreement, signed on Friday, covers flight attendants, customer service workers, maintenance staff, ground personnel and other unionised employees.

Bahamasair executives and union officials said the deal followed months of negotiations that began in October and produced gains across the airline.

“This agreement represents months of dialogue, careful consideration and meaningful engagement between management and the union leadership,” Bahamasair executive Tracy Cooper said. “Most importantly, it reflects our collective commitment ensuring that Bahamasair remains not only operationally strong, but also a workplace where employees are recognised, respected and supported.”

Mr Cooper said the agreement includes salary scale increases, enhanced allowances, improved leave and gratuity benefits, expanded travel privileges, stronger seniority protections and clearer employment provisions.

He said Bahamasair also moved to improve recruitment and retention by increasing entry-level salary scales in customer service, IT maintenance, engineering and flight operations.

He said the airline is also planning a training academy and reviewing performance evaluation systems as part of wider efforts to strengthen accountability, employee advancement and service delivery.

Union president Jewel Fountain described the agreement as a “significant milestone” and said every department at Bahamasair secured increases.

“This contract represents a significant milestone in the history of Bahamasair,” Ms Fountain said. “Every department in Bahamasair have gotten increases.”

She said the agreement adds supplements for maintenance and engineering workers as well as dispatch employees, describing both areas as highly technical.

Dispatch workers will now receive licence pay, while approval pay for maintenance and engineering staff has been increased.

Customer service workers also received increased cash handling allowances, while transportation allowances for Family Island workers were expanded.

“With the flight attendants, we have added a grooming allowance and that is incorporated in the basic pay,” Ms Fountain said. “The cash handling is also incorporated in the basic pay, which will add to their pension fund. And when it comes to national insurance, they will be given better benefits.”

Ms Fountain praised Bahamasair negotiator Ms Winder for her role in the talks, describing her as a strong advocate for education and training within the airline.

“We intend to work with management to ensure that all of the things that were added to this document will improve customer service, improve every department within Bahamasair and the end result, the stakeholders and shareholders alike will be gaining,” Ms Fountain said.

Bahamasair chairwoman Tanya Pratt said the agreement reflected a commitment to partnership and stability at the airline.

“People remain the heart of Bahamasair,” Ms Pratt said. “Our employees’ dedication, professionalism and commitment to service are what keeps this airline moving forward every day.”

She also told staff gathered at the signing that payroll had already been processed.

During a question-and-answer session after the signing, Mr Cooper said the cost of the agreement had already been included in Bahamasair’s upcoming fiscal budget.