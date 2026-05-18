PM Davis to deliver keynote address at historic IPCC meeting in Nassau

MORE than 200 of the world’s leading climate change scientists will descend on Nassau this week as The Bahamas and Bahamas Aviation Climate & Severe Weather Network (BACSWN) hosts this crucial international conference — the largest gathering of its kind ever held in the Caribbean.

Fresh from his election victory, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis is due to address the panel of experts on Monday.

Staging the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) meeting underscores the country’s commitment to ensuring that frontline nations are not merely subjects of climate research, but active participants in shaping it.