Police investigate fatal daylight shooting on Dunmore Avenue

A 34-year-old man was shot dead shortly after arriving in the Dunmore Avenue and Symonnette Street area on Friday.

According to preliminary reports, ShotSpotter technology detected multiple gunshots in the area shortly after 11am, prompting officers to respond.

When officers arrived, they were directed to a white Honda CRV, where they found the man slumped over in the front passenger seat with multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services personnel examined him at the scene, but found no signs of life.

Police said the victim had just arrived and was attempting to park when a white Nissan Juke pulled up next to his vehicle. The occupants got out and opened fire, shooting him multiple times.

The suspects fled south along Dunmore Avenue, followed by a small red vehicle.