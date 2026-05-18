Prime Minister names Jerome Fitzgerald to Cabinet post

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

JEROME Fitzgerald, whose political career was scarred by controversy over efforts to secure Baha Mar contracts for a company formed by his father, has been returned to Cabinet and placed in charge of economic affairs nearly a decade after the scandal made him one of the faces of the PLP’s vulnerability before its crushing 2017 defeat.

Mr Fitzgerald, a former Marathon MP and education minister who is expected to become a senator, was sworn in on Saturday as Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis began his new term.

His return is not a sudden re-entry into Mr Davis’ orbit. During the last term, he served as a senior adviser in the Office of the Prime Minister, where he was viewed as wielding significant influence, and he also served as the manager of the PLP’s successful re-election campaign.

His most damaging controversy erupted in 2017, when leaked emails showed that while serving as a minister, he sought multimillion-dollar brokerage, trucking and limousine contracts connected to Baha Mar.

Allegations of PLP corruption featured heavily in the Free National Movement’s 2017 election campaign. The FNM won in a landslide, and Mr Fitzgerald lost the Marathon seat.

The emails showed Mr Fitzgerald requesting $20,000 a month from the original Baha Mar developer, Sarkis Izmirlian, citing expenses tied to his father’s medical treatment.

In one 2014 email, Mr Fitzgerald pressed Baha Mar executives to steer brokerage and shipping work to Bahamas Cargo and Logistics, a company formed by his father, after earlier efforts produced little business.

Mr Fitzgerald wrote: “Unfortunately despite all efforts by you and promises to me by Daniel Liu (CCA’s vice president) that we would receive the brokerage and trucking work, we have not apart from a one time deal to move 40 containers. I do not know why, I am disappointed, but I have accepted it and moved on.

“I know that the interior Furniture and Fittings should begin arriving shortly, and I would really wish to now establish a relationship between Baha Mar and Bahamas Cargo and Logistics Limited (“BCL”) where all ports of entry can be advised that BCL is to collect the paperwork and clear shipments for Baha Mar. It is my hope that the relationship will continue when the hotel opens and we will again be the broker and trucker for this property as we were for so many years.”

Mr Izmirlian forwarded the email to senior management, but said contracts should be awarded based on cost and capability.

At the time, Mr Fitzgerald denied using his office to direct contracts to himself or his family.

“I have no contract with Baha Mar or any of its affiliates, nor do I own any shares in Bahamas Cargo & Logistics, which is a company formed by my father many years ago,” he said.

“Nothing in today’s Tribune contradicts that.

“Sarkis Izmirlian and I have communicated on any number of matters over the past eight years either in person or by email. Prior to my father’s illness, he had engaged in discussions with Baha Mar to get some work. After my father’s illness, I wrote to Sarkis to follow up on those discussions and seek his assistance. Nothing came of it and that remains the case today.”

Another controversy from his tenure involved the 2012 underground fuel leak at the Rubis service station in Marathon.

The leak involved about 12,000 gallons of unleaded gasoline. It was observed in late December 2012 and later investigated by environmental consultants Black & Veatch.

The firm’s report found that residents were exposed to potentially harmful chemicals, including benzene, a known carcinogen.

Although the report was completed on February 20, 2014, it was not publicly released until April 2015 after sustained public pressure and a contentious town meeting.

Marathon residents and business owners were outraged. Critics accused the government of suppressing the report and failing to promptly inform affected residents about the health risks.

Several families filed legal action against Rubis Bahamas and the former operator of the service station at Robinson and Old Trail Roads.

Mr Fitzgerald’s return to public service stirred unease in 2021, when the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit announced that he was its new senior policy adviser and head.

The unit tweeted the announcement, then deleted it. Although Office of the Prime Minister sources initially said the appointment was not finalised, the OPM later confirmed Mr Fitzgerald had joined the team, without specifying his role.

Mr Davis defended him in 2021, saying there was “no harm” and “no foul” over the Baha Mar contract controversy.

He told reporters he had confidence in Mr Fitzgerald’s ability to advise him.

“I am looking for the best and brightest amongst us to help me carry through the big changes I have for this country,” he said. “He is one person I have some confidence in to be able to help me to deliver that.”

Asked then about Mr Fitzgerald’s scandal before the 2017 general election, Mr Davis responded: “What past scandals? What past scandals? Identify what the scandal is and I’ll respond to it.”

When the Baha Mar contract scandal was mentioned specifically, Mr Davis said: “It was nothing to do with him. There was no harm, no foul in relation to that.”

After Saturday’s swearing-in ceremony, Mr Fitzgerald said he had worked closely with the Prime Minister and Cabinet over the past five years. He described Mr Davis as having a “heart of gold” and said they had achieved a lot together, though much work remained.

“Having travelled through the country over the past ten to 12 weeks, particularly I was able to really talk with a lot of citizens and have a greater understanding of some of the challenges, some of their wishes, their aspirations, and the fact that they want to have a government that provides opportunity for them to learn, to earn, and to own, and so that’s going to be part of our commitment moving forward,” he said.

Mr Fitzgerald said he was optimistic about the future and encouraged by the young people who participated in the election, adding that they should remain involved in government planning and decision-making.



