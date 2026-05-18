US citizen allegedly beat and assaulted girlfriend in Abaco

AN American man allegedly beat, threatened and sexually assaulted his girlfriend in Marsh Harbour, Abaco on Friday.

The complainant, a 32-year-old American woman, reported the matter to Marsh Harbour Police Station shortly after 7am on Friday.

According to preliminary reports, the woman told police that around 4am on Thursday, her boyfriend, who is also the father of her child and an American national, entered the suite where she was staying using the code to her room.

He allegedly beat her about the body, threatened to kill her and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the woman refused medical attention locally, but indicated that she would seek treatment when she returned to the United States.

Police said they have identified the suspect and are working to take him into custody.