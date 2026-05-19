Award-winning Dorian documentary heads to Fusion this week

AN award-winning Bahamian documentary exploring the emotional toll of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic will make its local cinema debut at Fusion Superplex this week.

“D6 Project: We Are Not Okay”, produced by Bahamian filmmaker Juliette Storr, will have limited screenings from May 22 to 24 after earning 13 international awards on the film festival circuit.

Produced with an all-Bahamian crew, the documentary examines the lasting emotional and psychological impact of the two crises while encouraging greater awareness and discussion surrounding climate trauma and mental health.

The project is a partnership involving Category D6 and the Bahamas Psychological Association and is the first in a planned three-part documentary series.

Dr Storr said the film aims to give voice to Bahamians still grappling with the effects of the disasters.

“We are honoured and excited to make this award-winning documentary available to the public at Fusion Superplex,” she said.

“In the wake of two life-changing disasters — Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic — many Bahamians continue to carry emotional, mental, and personal struggles that are often unseen and unheard.

“D6 Project: We Are Not Okay” is a heartfelt tribute to their resilience, their struggles, and their stories. We invite you to join us for this important conversation on mental health and healing in The Bahamas.”

Dr Storr added that public support for the theatrical release would help raise awareness and foster understanding around mental health challenges linked to collective trauma.

“Your support of this film and its theatrical release means more than attendance — it means helping bring awareness, understanding, and hope to those still navigating the lasting impact of these events,” she said.

The documentary is rated B.

Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/VDynkhpSlgI



