Bail denied for man in bar shooting

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 30-year-old man was denied bail after he was accused of trying to kill a man at a Dorsette Alley bar last year — the same man who was accused of fatally stabbing someone at the bar earlier that night.

Miguel Fox was denied bail for attempted murder by Justice Darron Ellis.

Justice Ellis based his decision on the absence of unreasonable delay in the defendant’s trial and the risk to public safety because of potential retaliatory violence.

Prosecutors allege Fox attempted to shoot and kill 38-year-old Darius Burnside during an altercation at Swingers Bar and Lounge on April 17, 2025.

Burnside was grazed on the chin and was successfully treated in the hospital.

Burnside was previously arraigned on a murder charge in connection with an incident that allegedly happened earlier that same night.

He allegedly fatally stabbed Derrick Smith about the body and neck with a knife at 10.21pm on April 17, 2025.

Smith reportedly ran to his residence and collapsed outside his door, where he died.

Fox sought bail so he could properly prepare his defence and provide for his three children and family.

He maintained his innocence and claimed he was a fit candidate for bail.

The prosecution opposed the application, arguing that the case against Fox was strong. Prosecutors said there was video footage of the accused shooting the complainant. They also said Fox posed a risk to public safety, had prior convictions and faced a separate attempted murder charge.

Cephia Pinder-Moss appeared for the prosecution, while Tamika Roberts represented the accused.