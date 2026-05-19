Eleuthera man granted $8,500 bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of threatening someone with a gun in his yard in Commonage, Eleuthera, was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Alexander Ferguson, 42, threatened Lavardo McKenzie with a black handgun on May 13.

After electing to have his matter continue before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr, Ferguson pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to put another in fear.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes, the prosecutor, objected to bail on public safety grounds. She said there had been an ongoing dispute between the accused and the complainant.

Devard Francis, Ferguson’s attorney, argued that strict conditions could be attached to his client’s bail.

A female relative of the accused confirmed that the complainant was in Ferguson’s yard.

Ferguson was granted $8,500 bail with one or two sureties. He will be fitted with a monitoring device and must sign in at the Rock Sound Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 6pm.

He must also obey a 6pm to 7am curfew and was warned not to interfere with the complainant.

Failure to comply with the conditions could result in Ferguson’s bail being revoked.

His trial is set for July 21 to 23 in Eleuthera.