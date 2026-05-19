Man remanded over rape charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 29-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday after he was accused of raping the mother of his young daughter in an abandoned building on East Bay Street earlier this month.

Prosecutors allege Shone Munroe contacted a 37-year-old woman on May 5 to see their daughter.

After meeting him at a business at 2pm, the pair talked, and the complainant declined his request to rekindle their relationship.

When she attempted to leave around 4pm, Munroe allegedly pushed her into the stairwell of a two-storey abandoned building and raped her while their daughter was in a stroller nearby.

The suspect fled the scene while the victim sought sanctuary in a nearby church until authorities arrived.

Munroe was not required to enter a plea to a charge of rape before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans. He was told the matter will proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

He was also told of his right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Munroe was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is expected to be served on August 27.

Inspector K Wilkinson served as the prosecutor.