PM addresses Climate Scientists meeting in Nassau

PRIME Minister Philip Davis urged global climate scientists meeting in The Bahamas yesterday to treat small island states not only as subjects of study, but as partners in shaping the world’s response to a worsening climate crisis.

Speaking yesterday as more than 200 scientists gathered for an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change meeting, Mr Davis said the work of climate experts must continue to drive policy, national planning and international negotiations as vulnerable countries confront rising climate threats.

The five-day conference, described as the largest gathering of its kind ever held in the Caribbean, is co-hosted by The Bahamas Aviation Climate & Severe Weather Network in partnership with the Office of the Prime Minister’s Climate Change and Environmental Advisory Unit.

The meeting will help advance the scientific content and direction of the Working Group II contribution to the IPCC Seventh Assessment Report, which will provide a comprehensive scientific assessment based on the latest climate-related data compiled by the panel.

Mr Davis said the work of climate scientists carries particular weight for countries like The Bahamas, where climate change is not a distant theory but a direct threat to communities, coastlines and economic security.

“Your work gives voice to vulnerability, but also to solutions,” he told scientists.

“For countries like The Bahamas, your findings are not just academic, they are foundational. They influence how we plan our cities, manage our coastlines, protect our people, and invest for the future.”

He said science must remain central to climate action, especially as countries debate how boldly and urgently to respond.

“Science must remain at the heart of climate action. It must guide us, challenge us, and, when necessary, compel us to act more boldly. At a time when the world can sometimes feel divided, the IPCC stands as a powerful example of what cooperation can achieve.”

Mr Davis also reflected on the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, saying the storm and the country’s continuing recovery have strengthened The Bahamas’ resolve to press for climate action.

He pointed to the government’s efforts to build climate-resilient infrastructure, protect mangroves and seagrass beds and expand renewable energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. He said those initiatives are both environmental and economic priorities.

Mr Davis told delegates that by meeting in a small island developing state, the IPCC was grounding its work in lived experience and seeing firsthand the communities and ecosystems affected by the issues its scientists study.

“The science is clear,” he said. “The impacts are accelerating. The window for effective action is narrowing, but it has not yet closed.”

“Your work ensures that the world cannot claim ignorance. It equips leaders with the evidence needed to make informed, courageous decisions. It empowers communities with knowledge and it reminds us all that while the challenge is global, the solutions must be local, inclusive, and grounded in reality.”

Mr Davis said he hoped the scientists’ presence and work in The Bahamas would be productive and meaningful.

He ended his remarks by reaffirming his government’s commitment to working with the international community to advance climate action and support the panel’s work.

He also praised Bahamian scientist Dr Adelle Thomas for her contributions to previous reports, describing her as a leading authority in the field. Dr Thomas now serves on the Bureau of Working Group II.

“We are also proud of our private sector partnerships as the Climate Change Unit – in partnership with the Bahamas Aviation, Climate & Severe Weather Network – have worked with the IPCC secretariat and the World Meteorological Organization to host this 5-day meeting of global climate scientists,” he said.