Suspect gets bail in $34k theft

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of stealing $34,673 worth of jewellery during a break-in at a Nassau Village home last year was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Cimeleo Darling, also known as “Rashard Rolle” and “Jetto”, 29, stole $34,673 worth of jewellery from Shakil Hanna’s home during a housebreaking on September 17, 2025.

Darling was also accused of giving a false statement to Police Constable 4277 Miller on Prince Charles Drive on May 15 in an attempt to evade the law.

He pleaded guilty to deceiving a public officer, but pleaded not guilty to housebreaking and stealing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville.

Darling was placed on six months’ probation for the deceit charge. Breaching the conditions of his probation could result in a six-month prison sentence.

He was granted $7,500 bail with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail, he must sign in at the East Street South Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 7pm.

His trial begins on July 3.

Maria Daxon represented the accused, while Inspector Cordero Farrington prosecuted the case.