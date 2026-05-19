Watson, Rahming and former NBA player Fox named to Senate

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

ZNS General Manager Clint Watson, Director of Communications Latrae Rahming and former NBA player Rick Fox were among the most closely watched appointments to the Senate yesterday, as the new Parliament began taking shape after last week’s general election.

The swearing-in ceremonies followed the Progressive Liberal Party’s landslide victory, when it won 33 of 41 seats in the May 12 general election, leaving the Free National Movement with eight seats and the task of rebuilding after another defeat.

At Government House, the PLP appointed former Senate president Lashelle Adderley, Public Hospitals Authority Deputy Director of Communications D’Asante Small, former Killarney candidate Robyn Lynes, former St Anne’s candidate Keno Wong and PLP legal team representative Keenan Johnson.

Other government-appointed senators include JaAnn Major, Kevin Simmons, Mr Watson and Mr Rahming.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he was proud to welcome the appointees to the Senate, noting that some are already well known to the public. He said several had been tested either by him personally or in the court of public opinion.

Mr Rahming and Mr Watson were among the highest-profile government appointments, moving from key public communication roles into the upper chamber.

Mr Rahming said he hopes to inspire young people to believe in the political system and become more involved. He pointed to the low voter turnout during the election, which he said reflected a lack of interest among some people in exercising their democratic right.

During the PLP’s last term, Mr Rahming played a central role in the administration’s public relations operation, responding to scandals involving the government.

Mr Watson said his background in journalism shaped his interest in stronger laws for the media industry. He noted that the public is still calling for the Freedom of Information Act.

“I want to make sure that we put those in place so that we have a more progressive modern country,” he said.

The FNM also held a swearing-in ceremony for its appointed senators, naming Mr Fox, attorney Elsworth Johnson, attorney Arinthia Komolafe and Dr Trevor Johnson to the upper chamber.

Mr Fox’s appointment gives the opposition one of the most recognisable public figures in the country at a time when the party is trying to regroup after its election defeat.

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard said the FNM had hoped for a different outcome but accepted the role assigned to it by voters.