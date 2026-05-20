Security officer killed in tow truck collision while walking home in GB

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A SECURITY officer walking home from work was killed by a flatbed tow truck in Grand Bahama on Sunday night, compounding grief for a family still mourning the recent death of his sister.

Joshua Rolle, 67, had just finished his shift at LaRoc Bar and Grill when he was struck shortly after 10.45pm on Coral Road, near Indianna Lane.

His relatives said he had been expected to sing at his sister’s funeral on May 30. Instead, the family is now preparing to bury him as well.

Rolle, a father of three, was remembered by relatives as warm, upbeat and friendly.

His niece, Tammy Butler, said the family was devastated, especially because relatives were still mourning the recent death of an aunt. She said the family did not initially know what had happened to Mr Rolle and only learned more after contacting police on Monday.

“We are trying to deal with it as best we can,” she said. “It's a blow to the family. We didn't even know what happened to Uncle Josh. The police didn't even notify the family.

“We actually heard little ‘sip sip’ and then we started investigating on our own, and I reached out to a police friend of mine who told me to go to the Traffic Division.”

Ms Butler said she visited the Traffic Division and spoke with an officer who explained the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

“This morning I went down there and spoke with the inspector,” she said. “He told us that the guy said that he didn't see him. By the time he saw uncle, he tried to avoid him but it was too late and he hit him.”

Ms Butler said police are still investigating and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

Fighting back emotion, she said her uncle was deeply loved by his family.

“Everyone is devastated by the news,” she said. “He was my favorite uncle and he would always say I was his favorite niece, everybody was his favorite niece.”

Ms Butler said when her mother died several years ago, Rolle performed a touching song tribute at the funeral.

She said the family is especially heartbroken because Rolle had also been preparing to sing at their Aunt Carrie’s funeral later this month.

Rolle leaves behind three children, all of whom live in the United States. His daughter was expected to arrive in Grand Bahama on Tuesday morning.

According to police, around 10.45pm on Sunday, May 17, the driver of a 1997 flatbed tow truck, licence plate MV2257, was travelling south along Coral Road when a male pedestrian reportedly entered the roadway, resulting in a collision.

The pedestrian suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services personnel.