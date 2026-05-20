Senior Customs officer faces 77 charges in $58k bribery case

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A SENIOR Bahamas Customs officer was charged in Freeport Magistrate’s Court yesterday with bribery, extortion, money laundering and fraud involving more than $58,000 allegedly solicited from a local business and an American man while she was stationed in Exuma.

Pamela Williams, a chief customs revenue officer, appeared before Magistrate Uel Johnson on 77 charges involving $58,045. The alleged offences reportedly occurred between March 2023 and April 2025. She left the court and was driven away with a blanket covering her head.

The case places a senior revenue officer at the centre of serious corruption allegations tied to the exercise of public authority at the Bahamas Customs Department.

Williams, who wore whitewashed jeans and a white blouse, appeared calm and unmoved as the lengthy list of charges was read. Relatives believed to be her sisters sat quietly at the back of the courtroom.

It took the magistrate nearly an hour to read all of the charges. At one point, he paused for a drink of water.

Williams is accused of 19 counts of bribery. Prosecutors allege that between March 2023 and April 2025 in Exuma, while acting as a public servant, she solicited $56,320 from Costal Systems Bahamas Ltd and $1,725 from Geoffrey C Lawes without lawful authority or reasonable excuse while performing or exercising her asserted power as chief customs revenue officer.

She also faces 19 counts of extortion. Prosecutors allege that during the same period, in relation to her duties as a public officer, she obtained multiple cheques totalling more than $56,320 made payable to her from Costal Systems Bahamas Ltd and three cheques totalling $1,725 made payable to her from Mr Lawes, knowing she was not lawfully authorised to demand the money.

Williams was also charged with 19 counts of money laundering.

Prosecutors allege that she concealed multiple RBC Royal Bank of Canada cheques totalling more than $56,320 drawn on the account of Costal Systems Bahamas Ltd for unauthorised services and made payable to her. The cheques were allegedly deposited into RBC account 7294366 bearing the name Pamela Williams for the purpose of concealing the proceeds of crime.

It is also alleged that Williams concealed three Bank of America cheques drawn on Mr Lawes’ account for unauthorised services. Those cheques, made payable to Williams, were allegedly deposited into an RBC account in her name for the purpose of concealing the proceeds of crime.

She also faces 19 counts of fraud by false pretences.

Prosecutors allege that between March 2023 and April 2025, while stationed in Exuma, Williams obtained cheques from Costal Systems Bahamas Ltd and Mr Lawes totalling $56,320 and $1,725, respectively, with intent to defraud. The funds were described as the property of the Bahamas Customs Department and the government of The Bahamas.

There was also one charge of fraudulent breach of trust.

Williams was not required to enter a plea to the charges.

She was denied bail, though her attorney, Ernie Wallace, was told he could apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Corporal 3700 Kenton Smith prosecuted the case.

The matter was adjourned to September 26 for voluntary bill of indictment proceedings.