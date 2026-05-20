Suspect denied bail after shooting man over gambling

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of shooting a man after losing money to him in a gambling dispute on West Street earlier this month was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Neville Knowles, also known as Neville Richardson, 36, attempted to shoot and kill Ronel Aime, 42, after the two argued over money in a yard around 3pm on May 3.

Aime was treated in hospital for a gunshot wound to his right leg.

Knowles was not required to enter a plea to attempted murder when he appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

He was told that his case would proceed to the Supreme Court by voluntary bill of indictment.

Knowles was also informed of his right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his VBI on August 27.

Inspector K Wilkinson prosecuted the case.