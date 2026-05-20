'Tell us identity of Politician-1'

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Davis administration yesterday said it will again ask the US government for information about explosive allegations linking an unnamed politician to an international drug trafficking probe, even as a promised independent corruption watchdog remains unestablished.
The statement from the Office of the Prime Minister followed The Tribune’s exclusive report on details contained in a US Drug Enforcement Administration affidavit tied to the arrest of convicted cocaine smuggler Jonathan “Player” Gardiner.
It also makes clear America’s Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has kept the government and local law enforcement completely in the dark regarding a major three-year narcotics investigation, much of it with undercover ‘co-operating sources’ working on Bahamian soil.
The affidavit alleged that the politician met in October 2024 with an undercover DEA source posing as a drug trafficker and a drug mule pilot inside the Bahamian Parliament building to discuss a cocaine shipment allegedly worth $30m.
A statement from the OPM acknowledged they did not know the identity of ‘Politician-1’ – the subject of widespread speculation throughout The Bahamas.
“To date, the government has received no official information identifying any public official in relation to this matter,” the OPM said yesterday, breaking its silence on the latest allegations.
“The position of the government of The Bahamas remains that wherever wrongdoing is established, any person involved will be held accountable without fear or favour, and the chips will fall where they may.”
Yesterday’s statement from Mr Davis’ office said that the government takes the allegations seriously and will pursue the matter as it conducts its own inquiries.
Meanwhile, former House Speaker Halson Moultrie said it would be difficult for the government to review surveillance footage of Parliament to see who met with “Politician-1” unless the alleged meeting occurred in the public gallery.
“It’s difficult for the government to check it, but I believe that the government should be very concerned about it because we cannot allow our most sacred chambers and institutions in our government to be desecrated by such activities and by such individuals,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the US Coast Guard for rescuing Gardiner and the other Bahamians aboard the aircraft, saying it is fully cooperating with authorities through diplomatic, consular, legal and treaty channels.
The ministry said it continues to seek consular access to Gardiner and will remain engaged with US authorities on the matter.Gardiner was among 11 Bahamians rescued by the US military after a twin-propeller aircraft crashed into the sea during an Election Day storm.
The US Coast Guard later discovered that Gardiner was a wanted man and a key figure in an international drug trafficking network under a three-year undercover DEA surveillance operation, despite previously being jailed for 18 years in a US prison for drug and money laundering offences.When rescued on May 12, he was allegedly carrying three mobile phones and $30,000 in Bahamian currency “packed in a manner consistent with narcotics proceeds.”
The cash was inside an envelope labelled with a handwritten name of a politician whose name was redacted by US prosecutors.
The politician is the same unnamed figure referenced in the explosive November 2024 indictment issued by the US Southern District of New York.
That indictment alleged the unnamed politician was expected to authorise Bahamian law enforcement to facilitate a $2m cocaine trafficking scheme into the United States.The latest DEA affidavit went further, alleging that the politician met inside a Bahamian Parliament building with people he believed were involved in drug trafficking.
The allegations have intensified questions about drug trafficking, political access and corruption in The Bahamas, while prompting opposition calls for a commission of inquiry.The Davis administration previously sent a diplomatic note requesting further details about the unnamed Bahamian politician mentioned in the case after the allegations first surfaced.
However, officials have repeatedly said their requests for information went unanswered, and Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis appeared frustrated by the lack of details during a luncheon with pastors in December 2024.
Mr Davis initially condemned the allegations and pledged commitment to anti-corruption efforts.His tone shifted last April, when he told reporters the American operation appeared, on the surface, to involve entrapment.
Mr Davis suggested the officers named in the indictment may have been deliberately lured or manipulated into participating in the scheme.
“That whole operation is concerning to me, because on the face of it, it appeared to be, it appeared to be an entrapment of officers, and that is concerning,” he said.
The administration had passed an Independent Commission of Investigations bill following the November 2024 indictment, saying it would target corrupt senior government officials. However, the watchdog has not yet been established.
In recent months, former Attorney General Ryan Pinder did not respond to The Tribune’s questions about the body's status.
The commission was pitched as a way to investigate serious misconduct involving police, defence force officers, corrections officers and specified public officials, including parliamentarians. Its absence leaves the administration without an independent body with clear investigative teeth, forcing it back onto diplomatic requests and vague local inquiries as fresh allegations again raise questions about public officials and drug trafficking.
Critical questions remain unanswered, including who owns and chartered the downed Panama-registered Beechcraft King Air 300 twin-prop aircraft and why Gardiner was on board, allegedly with thousands of dollars.
A rescued passenger claimed that Kingsley Smith, the PLP MP for West Grand Bahama, told them he would arrange a chartered flight from Abaco to Freeport.
However, Mr Smith declined to answer when contacted by The Tribune on Monday.
Comments
birdiestrachan 12 hours, 57 minutes ago
Name the person and let the investigation begin. What is the hold up if what they say is true
pt_90 12 hours, 12 minutes ago
The DOJ has a policy of not naming unindicted individuals. This person is no exception.
There was nothing stopping us from launching our own investigation. They have information on someone meeting these guys on the 2m. They could have at least done interviews. They now say they are opening a probe.
Sickened 12 hours, 34 minutes ago
Hopefully the US tells the Bahamian people the name of the politician and not just Cabinet or our police force. The Public needs to know and then the police will hopefully investigate.
birdiestrachan 11 hours, 9 minutes ago
They allowed all of them to swear on the holy.bible when according to them one of them made a drug deal in the house of assembley. If this is true that alone is enough
bahamianson 9 hours, 55 minutes ago
We need Trump to deal with this. As he always does, he can embarrass and expose ,exactly what he likes to do, but if we leave it to politicians, never will ever be exposed. One may conclude that they have dirt in each other and that is way they show no urgency
CaptainCoon 8 hours, 59 minutes ago
These Apes and Monkeys are smuggling dangerous drugs into the United States! These are weapons of mass destruction and all of these dangerous drug pushing gorillas should be brought before American courts to face justice for using these weapons against the American people.
we cannot trust our police either because they are often trafficking coke themselves! We need Trump to intervene and save this country. Too many of these coke trafficking negroes are in our country! Thank you for your attention to this matter!
birdiestrachan 8 hours, 22 minutes ago
Just name the polotìan if there is one. We still believe that our Bahamian officals are among the best. And as Moses said here is a wise and intelligent people may God continue to bless the Bahamas and it's people
bahamianson 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Tell us the identity? Tell us whatvtime is visiting hours. Oh , by the way, no cellphones allowed. This isnt politics or a joke. Someone or people need to go to JAIL.
bahamianson 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
Birdie, You stilll believe that our politicians are among the best. Not everyone agrees with you. I did not vote because I have no confidence in these politicians because no one goes to jail. How can anyone of them go into the house worth 300,000 and come out worth 3 million? The math does not add up. If tou cannot justify your worth , you should be investigated and Jailed!!! Period!!!
joeblow 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
... Brave wants to know who else's name is on the list! The US is not obligated to reveal all the info they have, but I hope full exposure comes to the corrupt! Our country has long been a haven of pirates and privateers, many are now in the House of Assembly!
TalRussell 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
@ComradeBirdie, your stance, doesn't match up to that of the Bible. .
Did not Moses, not specifically instruct the people of Israel *to obey lawful statutes?
Yet, No 1 lesson, the USA has shared: "The Current Going Price To Own a Bahamian Politician #1 Slave, is USD30,000."
Agree, there should've been a rush to the finger, WHO's NO 1.
Yet, the government's silence, ain't helping them none.
Before dust settles, some promoters goin' be seeking permission to set up the latest exhibition inside of Bay Streets Pompey Museum.
But before can exhibt, first must track down the correct facts, events, and records. Can't be making up stuff!!
hrysippus 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
All these reports appearing in the news media concerning corruption of Bahamian elected officials reminds if the 1980's when according to the autobiography of Carlos Lehder he was paying L. Oscar Pindling $150,000 each and every month to allow him to transship narcotics through Normans Cay and on into the US.. Some people got rich, some got addicted, and some dies. The Royal Commission of Inquiry provided the evidence; we need another one.
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