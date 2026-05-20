TikToker on bail for murder charged with stealing SUV

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

POPULAR TikTok personality Elias Fritz was granted bail after he was accused of stealing an SUV last week.

Prosecutors allege Fritz, 20, and Q’Shawn Turnquest, 21, stole a red 2014 Nissan Juke belonging to Miranda Adderley on May 11.

The vehicle is valued at $10,500.

At the time of the alleged offence, Fritz was on bail for murder and attempted murder.

Fritz, who has more than 300,000 TikTok followers and is known online as Jaido World, and a 16-year-old boy are accused of trying to rob Theodore Fernander of his white Honda Odyssey on August 11, 2025, and attempting to kill him.

The pair also face charges of firearm and ammunition possession and the attempted murder of two police officers.

They were arrested after a police chase ended with their vehicle crashing into a utility pole on Eastern Road last year.

Fritz and Turnquest pleaded not guilty to stealing and receiving charges before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms.

The defendants were each granted $6,000 bail.

Fritz must sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Tuesday by 6pm. Turnquest must sign in at the Wulff Road Police Station every Tuesday by 6pm.

Their trial begins on July 2.

Sergeant 2507 Wilkinson prosecuted the case.