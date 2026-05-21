Govt outlines plans for AI Governance Act

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration plans to make addressing artificial intelligence a major second-term priority, promising new laws to regulate the technology as concerns mount over its use in schools, court filings and the workplace.

Governor General Cynthia “Mother” Pratt announced during the Speech from the Throne that the government intends to introduce an Artificial Intelligence Governance Act.

The legislation would establish a national AI commission and set ethical safeguards for the use and regulation of artificial intelligence.

The pledge comes as AI’s influence expands across classrooms, professional settings and the wider public, forcing the government to confront a technology it has long described as both an opportunity and a risk.

The Tribune has reported on concerns from teachers about students using AI tools to write essays or complete assignments. Education officials have previously said they are drafting a policy to guide AI use in schools.

The legal profession has also been forced to confront the issue after an attorney was reported to the Bahamas Bar Council’s Ethics Committee for submitting three “fake cases” generated by artificial intelligence to support legal arguments.

Last year, then Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the government planned to establish an expert committee to draft the country’s first national AI policy.

However, the status of that committee remains unclear.

In February, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis acknowledged AI’s potential, but warned that the technology also carries major implications for employment.

“While some people are harnessing AI to expand what is possible, many others are watching this transformation unfold from the other side of the digital divide,” Mr Davis said.

“They are not yet participants in this era and they are understandably worried about their jobs and their futures. We must work hard to make sure that the benefits of this new technology do not flow disproportionately to those who already have access, education and capital.”

The government also plans to introduce comprehensive cybersecurity legislation and establish a national cybersecurity authority.

The legislation would strengthen digital forensics capabilities and improve online child protection measures.

As part of its broader digital agenda, the Davis administration also intends to introduce a Government Digital Transformation Act, requiring public agencies to transition to the MyGateway platform within three years.

The government also plans to establish a national digital ID system.