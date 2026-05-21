Govt promises to activate and fund anti-corruption commission

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration has promised to make the Independent Commission of Investigations fully functional and properly resourced this term.

The pledge, made during yesterday’s Speech from the Throne, comes as fresh drug trafficking allegations involving an unnamed Bahamian politician underscore the watchdog’s continued absence.

A recent US Drug Enforcement Administration affidavit details an undercover DEA investigation in The Bahamas and indicates that US authorities kept the government and local law enforcement out of a major three-year narcotics probe, much of it involving undercover “co-operating sources” operating on Bahamian soil.

The document alleges that a Bahamian politician met inside the Parliament building in October 2024 with an undercover DEA source and a pilot to discuss a cocaine shipment reportedly worth $30m.

The politician is the same unnamed figure referenced in a November 2024 indictment issued by the US Southern District of New York.

That indictment alleged that the unnamed politician was expected to authorise Bahamian law enforcement to facilitate a $2m cocaine trafficking scheme into the United States.

The latest DEA affidavit went further, alleging that the politician met inside a Bahamian Parliament building with people he believed were involved in drug trafficking.

The Davis administration passed the Independent Commission of Investigations Bill after the November 2024 indictment, saying the body would target corrupt senior government officials. However, the watchdog has still not been established.

The commission was pitched as a body to investigate serious misconduct involving police officers, defence force officers, corrections officers and specified public officials, including parliamentarians.

The Speech from the Throne also outlined other safety and security priorities.

“My government will continue to fully implement the Protection Against Violence Act and expanding domestic violence support services throughout the country,” Dame Cynthia said. “My government intends to strengthen gun laws and expand specialist firearm courts to support a zero-tolerance approach toward illegal firearms.”

“In collaboration with court services, my government will support the establishment of a Backlog Reduction Court and a dedicated Sexual Offences Court to improve the administration of justice and reduce delays.”

The speech said the government will continue building on its “Five Pillar Crime Strategy” to improve prevention, strengthen policing, improve prosecution and punishment, and expand rehabilitation programmes.

It also said the “Clear Hold and Build” approach will remain part of the administration’s crime strategy.



