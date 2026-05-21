Immigration tops new govt agenda

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration used the pomp and pageantry of yesterday’s Parliament’s opening to unveil a sweeping second-term agenda led by tough new immigration measures, including penalties for employers who abuse the work permit system and mandatory sentencing for public officers who facilitate immigration or passport fraud.

Governor General Cynthia “Mother” Pratt outlined the plans as 41 Members of Parliament were sworn in during a lively ceremonial sitting at Atlantis resort, where family members, friends and supporters arrived in colourful formal wear and hats before a celebratory reception.

The opening came after the Progressive Liberal Party won 33 of 41 seats in the May 12 general election, giving Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis broad control of Parliament and breaking a more than 20-year pattern of governing parties being voted out after one term.

The Governor General, speaking on behalf of the government, said the administration intends to introduce the Employer Immigration Compliance Act, which would impose strict penalties on employers who violate immigration laws.

She also announced plans for an e-verify portal that would allow employers to confirm a person’s eligibility to work before hiring them.

“My government also intends to introduce daily overstay fines for unlawful overstay and stretched re-entry ban enforcement,” she said during the Speech from the Throne.

The government also committed to establishing a biometric immigration system with overstay alerts, biometric e-gates and enhanced fraud detection capabilities.

It plans to create an immigration fraud intelligence unit to investigate and prosecute immigration fraud and introduce mandatory sentencing provisions for public officers found facilitating immigration or passport fraud.

The immigration pledges follow concerns about document fraud, border security and repatriations.

In October 2023, the government established an immigration commission after leaked documents raised concerns about discretionary immigration approvals and alleged political interference by then-Immigration Minister Keith Bell.

The Davis administration pledged that the commission would help overhaul immigration policy, review the department’s operations and restore public trust. However, since its launch, the government has provided little detail about the commission’s work.

The Governor General said the Davis administration begins its second term amid global uncertainty shaped by climate threats, inflationary pressures and shifting geopolitical realities.

“Armed with our unshakeable confidence in strength, resilience and potential of the Bahamian people, my government is resolved to meet these challenges head on,” she said.

Beyond immigration, the government said it plans to introduce modern competition legislation to protect consumers from price fixing, abuse of market dominance and unfair pricing practices.

The administration also announced a national investment policy, which officials say will set out clear national priorities and transparent obligations for investors to ensure residents benefit from economic growth.

On workers’ rights, the government said it plans to introduce the Employment Bill 2026, which it described as the most significant modernisation of labour protections in a generation.

The Governor General said the bill would strengthen workplace standards, expand maternity protections, introduce mental health and wellness leave, and establish new safeguards for working parents.

However, many of the proposed measures are not new, having been foreshadowed by the Davis administration during its first term and outlined in its election manifesto before taking office.

The government previously said its plan to introduce three annual mental wellness days for workers would initially begin as unpaid leave.

The administration also outlined plans to improve public sector performance and national efficiency through a National Productivity Council.

It said it will introduce a public sector pension plan, creating a framework for contributory pension coverage for public servants.

On housing, the Davis administration said it will establish a national rental property registration system with enforceable living standards and stronger protections for tenants.

It also plans to create a Residential Tenancy Authority with powers to inspect, investigate and enforce housing standards across the country.

On energy, the government said it intends to introduce an Electricity Consumer Protection Code, empowering the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority to enforce service standards, billing transparency and stronger consumer safeguards.

The administration also said it will bring forward energy equity legislation to ensure Family Island residents are not penalised with higher electricity costs solely because of where they live.

It also announced plans to embed mandatory local content and training requirements into major energy contracts, saying this would help ensure Bahamians benefit from the national energy transition.

The government said it will promote wider use of energy-efficient appliances and renewable energy systems.

Other second-term pledges include further education curriculum reform, expanded healthcare coverage, stronger legal protections and support systems for the elderly, and increased food security.

The Davis administration also said it will continue developing the creative economy, with plans to establish an online rights registry and a small claims mechanism to better protect Bahamian creators and intellectual property.

It also plans to introduce legislation to incentivise film production and support more local and international production activity.

On climate resilience and environmental protection, the government said it remains committed to completing an updated building code and plans to establish a Bahamas Environmental Tribunal to strengthen environmental enforcement and adjudication.

It also intends to introduce comprehensive waste management and marine pollution legislation with stronger penalties for violations.