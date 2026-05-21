Man acquitted of having sex with underage girl in SUV

By PAVEL BAIELY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was acquitted this week of allegedly having sex with an underage girl in his SUV near Baha Mar in 2024.

Dreyon Curry, 27, was found not guilty of unlawful sexual intercourse in a 6-2 jury verdict as his trial closed before Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns.

Curry was accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl around 10am on April 2, 2024.

A police motorcyclist testified that while riding along Baha Mar Boulevard, he noticed Curry’s Hyundai Creta bouncing up and down and pulled alongside it.

While investigating the vehicle, he ordered the occupants outside.

The officer allegedly saw Curry putting on his clothing while the teenager was reportedly hiding under blankets on the back seat.

The teen complainant claimed the defendant had arranged to pick her up from school on the day of the incident.

Eucal Bonaby, Max Julien and Miashyia Saunders prosecuted the case, while James Thompson represented the accused.